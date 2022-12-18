Close menu

England manager Gareth Southgate 'must now be a winner' after deciding to stay on

By Phil McNultyChief football writer in Qatar

From the section England

Gareth Southgate
Reigning champions France beat England 2-1 in the quarter-finals at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Gareth Southgate's decision to remain as England manager will be a cause for relief and celebration inside the Football Association after serious doubts hung over his future following the World Cup.

The relief will be because there appeared to be no firm succession plan in place had the 52-year-old decided to walk away after England's elimination against France at the quarter-final stage in Qatar.

And the celebration will be because the FA has always been convinced Southgate is the manager to take England forward to Euro 2024 in Germany irrespective of the outcome at the World Cup.

There was a genuine possibility Southgate would call time on his tenure after admitting he was "conflicted" over whether to carry on with the job he took on permanently in November 2016.

Southgate was concerned his continuing presence might have a negative impact on England's future. He was also dismayed by criticism he received when England struggled in their Uefa Nations League campaign last summer - although few managers could seriously have expected to escape scrutiny and questioning after the embarrassment of the 4-0 defeat by Hungary at Molineux.

In contrast, the response to both Southgate's management and England's performances here in Qatar has been largely positive despite falling a round earlier than they did in 2018, when they lost to Croatia in the World Cup semi-final in Moscow.

This, and the emergence of a thrilling group of young players Southgate is moulding with his established, trusted stars, has convinced him to stay as England manager.

He has the support of England's players, who urged him continue, and the FA's chief executive Mark Bullingham issued a statement saying the organisation was "incredibly proud" of Southgate, the squad, coaches and support staff even though the last eight was the limited extent of their campaign.

Southgate's in-game management was questioned once more after losing to France, namely introducing Raheem Sterling - whose World Cup had been disrupted by having to return to the UK after a break-in at his family home - as substitute for England's best player Bukayo Saka, with 12 minutes left after they went behind for a second time. Jack Grealish was also only introduced after 98 minutes with barely a chance to make any impression.

In reality, however, it was a game of moments and fine margins such as captain Harry Kane's uncharacteristic late penalty miss. England's approach and game plan was more positive than in previous defeats, which carried the air of a timid team and a conservative manager unable to get over the line.

This was not the case here.

England, despite once again falling short against elite opposition as they did against Croatia in 2018, and in the Euro 2020 Final against Italy at Wembley, are actually in much better shape for the present and the future than they were after those painful defeats.

Southgate has been excited for the future by the integration of 19-year-old Jude Bellingham alongside Saka (21), Phil Foden (22) and Declan Rice (23), who were all outstanding at various stages in Qatar.

And with Euro 2024 only 18 months away, Southgate will almost certainly have the likes of captain Kane, John Stones and Jordan Pickford still available while others are sure to make their claims.

He may have to look to replace elder statesman such as 32-year-olds Jordan Henderson and Kieran Trippier - while Harry Maguire, at 29, will hope his good performances in Qatar will re-establish him at Manchester United - but these outstanding personalities will not give up their places to any newcomers without a fight.

For Southgate, his options were to stay as England manager, take a break or return to club management with his stock high.

Southgate has looked re-energised in recent times after cutting, by his own positive standards, a world-weary figure during the struggles of last summer when England lost home and away to Hungary.

And while his stock may be high, would Southgate actually have been a serious target for any elite clubs that would satisfy his ambition after operating in the rarefied air of international management for so long?

The FA will be delighted Southgate is remaining as England manager as the hope inside the organisation was always that he would serve every second of the contract he signed to take him through to December 2024.

And it very obviously saves the FA the task of finding a successor, with the natural route ahead appearing to be blocked off by prime English candidate Eddie Howe overseeing the rebuilding of Newcastle United under their Saudi Arabian owners and Graham Potter now at Chelsea after being lured from Brighton by the new owner at Stamford Bridge, Todd Boehly.

Potter's Chelsea predecessor and Champions League winner Thomas Tuchel and former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino were also mentioned in the mix but the lobby that insists England must be led by an Englishmen would have railed against such an appointment. It would not have reflected well on the production line at St. George's Park and all the talk of an "England DNA" should a perceived "outsider" have been appointed.

Southgate's right-hand man Steve Holland was also mentioned but he has no managerial experience at this level and prefers to work out of the spotlight. He can now do this alongside Southgate, as he has done to great effect for so long.

And the FA will have Southgate, who they have always regarded as the perfect man for the job of England manager, continuing at the helm.

So Southgate will continue into a fourth major tournament, starting with testing qualifiers away to Italy in Naples and against Ukraine at Wembley in March.

He has the players to feel confident he can improve on a record of a World Cup semi-final, a Euro 2020 Final and World Cup quarter-final.

Southgate has made his decision to stay on. He must now prove he can be the winner England wants at the fourth time of asking rather than telling the same the hard luck story of his three previous tournaments in charge.

  • Comment posted by TWR1983, today at 13:47

    I have never come across a writer or journalist who can use so many words to say as pretty much nothing whatsoever. A truly excellent use of licence fee money. The Peter Principle in action.

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 14:16

      Mark replied:
      This'll be removed, particularly if it continues to be increasingly liked.

  • Comment posted by Trevor, today at 14:42

    2018 should have made the final...dream draw, 2020(2021)...home draw...should have won the trophy...2022 France...No Benzema, No Kante...should have made the semi...Southgate has come up short each time. He doesn't have the technical nous or the savvy to be a winner. And he picks his favourites irrespective of their current form. We will never win anything with GS in charge.

    • Reply posted by andyh, today at 15:29

      andyh replied:
      Such misery being spouted here.
      Go back 5 years and Grinches like you said England can never get past a quarter final.
      Go back 2 years and this changed to England can never get past a semi final.
      Now the boring buzz phrase you miseries have on repeat is that England can’t beat an elite team in knockout football.
      Lighten up and please quit all the self loathing

  • Comment posted by riskfan, today at 13:52

    His inability to use subs with a squad this good is what I find infuriating.

    • Reply posted by Budgie, today at 14:13

      Budgie replied:
      Not as infuriating as the ref was when we played France!

  • Comment posted by tabby, today at 14:26

    Of course he’s staying….he now has 18 months of easy games with absolutely no pressure (easy qualification)

    For this he’ll be paid millions

    He’ll say and do the right things to keep the FA and favourite players happy

    At the point where he actually comes under pressure in the Euro knockouts he’ll freeze……again

    He’s a director of football not an in-game manager

    • Reply posted by Tellybox, today at 15:58

      Tellybox replied:
      OK he leaves. Who replaces him?

  • Comment posted by Super-Andy-Robertson, today at 14:15

    Southgate and winner shouldn't be in the same sentence.

    • Reply posted by Budgie, today at 14:19

      Budgie replied:
      How about - Southgate watched on as Giroud scored the winner late in the match?

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 13:46

    A sad day for English football. Southgate, should as a matter of principle, stood down and given someone else a chance. His brand of negative and boring football will continue for another 2 years. A vast majority of fans are sick and tired of this sideways, backwards approach. Please do the decent thing and resign Southgate.

    • Reply posted by Oh John27, today at 13:49

      Oh John27 replied:
      Well said

  • Comment posted by Super-Andy-Robertson, today at 14:52

    Another 2 years of woke virtue signalling to come, with no gameplay against the good teams

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 14:54

      SD replied:
      Well that's enough about you, what about Gareth Southgate?

  • Comment posted by BrianM, today at 14:36

    Mm should I sign on for another £5 million a year or move to a League 2 club? Let me think?

    • Reply posted by Pottymowf, today at 14:51

      Pottymowf replied:
      He gets ten million

  • Comment posted by Diggler, today at 14:18

    Worst result for England's future.
    You can guess which players allegedly wanted him to carry on. Sterling probably headed the queue. The likes of Maddison likely abstained.
    More dreary negative football to come

  • Comment posted by xkzzmk22, today at 15:01

    “Must be a winner”

    He “should” already have been a winner at at least one of his last 3 tournaments.

    England will lose to the first decent team at the Euros. But will still be a hero in the eyes of the media.

    • Reply posted by Meh, today at 15:59

      Meh replied:
      Should he? How arrogant to assume we should have won any of those tournaments. There are better teams out there than us. You only get so many chances in international level to win a trophy. I personally enjoy watching a decent team play and unite the country. That never happened under Eriksson, Capello, Hodgson.

  • Comment posted by The Crux of the Biscuit, today at 14:30

    We'll never win anything with Southgate, tactically inept and hasn't even got a plan A, let alone a plan B.

    • Reply posted by Leaguefan, today at 14:44

      Leaguefan replied:
      No 100% the players.
      They cannot do the job. Not good enough.

  • Comment posted by ronald ellis, today at 14:22

    SG a winner !?! LOL 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by spaniel2, today at 14:10

    Ridiculous!So risk averse and very odd selection and substitutions. Can’t stand the man

  • Comment posted by Bojos Hapless Clown Circus, today at 14:10

    More continued safe mediocrity for England

  • Comment posted by Oh John27, today at 13:50

    I cannot see ahead to a tournament where he will push us further...or even forward. Very sad ☹️

  • Comment posted by yup, today at 14:18

    Southgate would have been perfect for Tottenham

    Identical trophy rooms.

    • Reply posted by Depeche1966, today at 15:59

      Depeche1966 replied:
      Did your Nan type that for you ?

  • Comment posted by yup, today at 13:51

    I'm sure Maddison, Trippier, Toney ..... are all delighted at the news of Southgate staying.

    • Reply posted by Runnerboy27, today at 14:00

      Runnerboy27 replied:
      Why are you including Trippier he has so many caps under Southgate and we all know why Toney wasn’t picked - and he wouldn’t have got on the pitch anyway

  • Comment posted by Random_Matt, today at 14:44

    Don't watch England with this clown in charge, boring slow football. The FA goal posts will shift when GS does not win the Euro.

    • Reply posted by Pottymowf, today at 14:47

      Pottymowf replied:
      Already NOT WATCHING.

  • Comment posted by Ceciliars, today at 14:04

    Reality check.... it is only Bellingham and Saka that had any real impact in this world cup.

    Could it be that our players are not as good as the media like to make them out to be?

    • Reply posted by for11, today at 14:12

      for11 replied:
      Yes. With the exception of Kane and Pickford there is not one English player that is among the top 2/3 players at their club.

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 13:52

    You wouldn't think England had been knocked out of the World Cup a week ago

