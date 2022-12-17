Reigning champions France beat England 2-1 in the quarter-finals at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Gareth Southgate's decision to remain as England manager will be a cause for relief and celebration inside the Football Association after serious doubts hung over his future following the World Cup.

The relief will be because there appeared to be no firm succession plan in place had the 52-year-old decided to walk away after England's elimination against France at the quarter-final stage in Qatar.

And the celebration will be because the FA has always been convinced Southgate is the manager to take England forward to Euro 2024 in Germany irrespective of the outcome at the World Cup.

There was a genuine possibility Southgate would call time on his tenure after admitting he was "conflicted" over whether to carry on with the job he took on permanently in November 2016.

Southgate was concerned his continuing presence might have a negative impact on England's future. He was also dismayed by criticism he received when England struggled in their Uefa Nations League campaign last summer - although few managers could seriously have expected to escape scrutiny and questioning after the embarrassment of the 4-0 defeat by Hungary at Molineux.

In contrast, the response to both Southgate's management and England's performances here in Qatar has been largely positive despite falling a round earlier than they did in 2018, when they lost to Croatia in the World Cup semi-final in Moscow.

This, and the emergence of a thrilling group of young players Southgate is moulding with his established, trusted stars, has convinced him to stay as England manager.

He has the support of England's players, who urged him continue, and the FA's chief executive Mark Bullingham issued a statement saying the organisation was "incredibly proud" of Southgate, the squad, coaches and support staff even though the last eight was the limited extent of their campaign.

Southgate's in-game management was questioned once more after losing to France, namely introducing Raheem Sterling - whose World Cup had been disrupted by having to return to the UK after a break-in at his family home - as substitute for England's best player Bukayo Saka, with 12 minutes left after they went behind for a second time. Jack Grealish was also only introduced after 98 minutes with barely a chance to make any impression.

In reality, however, it was a game of moments and fine margins such as captain Harry Kane's uncharacteristic late penalty miss. England's approach and game plan was more positive than in previous defeats, which carried the air of a timid team and a conservative manager unable to get over the line.

This was not the case here.

England, despite once again falling short against elite opposition as they did against Croatia in 2018, and in the Euro 2020 Final against Italy at Wembley, are actually in much better shape for the present and the future than they were after those painful defeats.

Southgate has been excited for the future by the integration of 19-year-old Jude Bellingham alongside Saka (21), Phil Foden (22) and Declan Rice (23), who were all outstanding at various stages in Qatar.

And with Euro 2024 only 18 months away, Southgate will almost certainly have the likes of captain Kane, John Stones and Jordan Pickford still available while others are sure to make their claims.

He may have to look to replace elder statesman such as 32-year-olds Jordan Henderson and Kieran Trippier - while Harry Maguire, at 29, will hope his good performances in Qatar will re-establish him at Manchester United - but these outstanding personalities will not give up their places to any newcomers without a fight.

For Southgate, his options were to stay as England manager, take a break or return to club management with his stock high.

Southgate has looked re-energised in recent times after cutting, by his own positive standards, a world-weary figure during the struggles of last summer when England lost home and away to Hungary.

And while his stock may be high, would Southgate actually have been a serious target for any elite clubs that would satisfy his ambition after operating in the rarefied air of international management for so long?

The FA will be delighted Southgate is remaining as England manager as the hope inside the organisation was always that he would serve every second of the contract he signed to take him through to December 2024.

And it very obviously saves the FA the task of finding a successor, with the natural route ahead appearing to be blocked off by prime English candidate Eddie Howe overseeing the rebuilding of Newcastle United under their Saudi Arabian owners and Graham Potter now at Chelsea after being lured from Brighton by the new owner at Stamford Bridge, Todd Boehly.

Potter's Chelsea predecessor and Champions League winner Thomas Tuchel and former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino were also mentioned in the mix but the lobby that insists England must be led by an Englishmen would have railed against such an appointment. It would not have reflected well on the production line at St. George's Park and all the talk of an "England DNA" should a perceived "outsider" have been appointed.

Southgate's right-hand man Steve Holland was also mentioned but he has no managerial experience at this level and prefers to work out of the spotlight. He can now do this alongside Southgate, as he has done to great effect for so long.

And the FA will have Southgate, who they have always regarded as the perfect man for the job of England manager, continuing at the helm.

So Southgate will continue into a fourth major tournament, starting with testing qualifiers away to Italy in Naples and against Ukraine at Wembley in March.

He has the players to feel confident he can improve on a record of a World Cup semi-final, a Euro 2020 Final and World Cup quarter-final.

Southgate has made his decision to stay on. He must now prove he can be the winner England wants at the fourth time of asking rather than telling the same the hard luck story of his three previous tournaments in charge.