Dean Lewington previously had a one-match stint as interim boss prior to Liam Manning's appointment

MK Dons caretaker boss Dean Lewington is set to miss Tuesday's Carabao Cup game against Leicester City because he is due to have surgery the same day.

The 38-year-old defender was put in charge following the sacking of head coach Liam Manning on 11 December.

Saturday's win at Portsmouth was only their second in 12 games - but he needs an operation on a hamstring injury.

"We'll set up the team on Monday and try to do as much as we can," Lewington told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"Whoever they decide to take the game on Tuesday will do their bit as well, but I know as much as you in terms of who's coming in [as new head coach]."

The 2-0 victory over Portsmouth lifted the Dons up to 22nd in the League One table and within three points of Accrington and Cambridge United, the two clubs immediately above the relegation places.

And Lewington was helped out during the game by a few words of advice from his father.

Ray Lewington had management experience with Fulham, Brentford and Watford, and more recently was Roy Hodgson's assistant with England and various clubs.

"He was sitting a few rows back and came down to let me know what he could see from where he was," Dean Lewington said.

"Dad always comes to my games and obviously you lean on that experience and skill that he has as a coach."

A place in the quarter-finals will be at stake when the Dons take on Premier League Leicester at Stadium MK.

It will be the first meeting between the two sides since the 2008-09 season, when both were in League One - and Lewington played in both games.