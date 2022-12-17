Scotland midfielder Ryan Jack has revealed he has yet to start discussions with Rangers regarding a new contract as the 30-year-old expressed his desire to remain at Ibrox beyond the end of his contract this summer. (The Herald On Sunday) external-link

New manager Michael Beale claims Rangers are the "biggest club in Scotland" and says that should be reflected in their recruitment strategy, with the Englishman suggested that they should be looking to Scottish talent to bolster their options. (Scottish Sunday Express) external-link

Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin, who was linked with a move to Rangers last summer, has been banished from his club training by head coach Ronny Deila for transfer interest in the 21-year-old's services, according to Foot Mercato. (Football Mercato via Scottish Sunday Express) external-link

Hull City, just one of several English Championship clubs interested in Ryan Porteous, are poised to make an offer next month for the 23-year-old Hibernian centre-half who is also wanted by Udinese and wants a move from the Scottish Premiership. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link

Croatian left-back Marijan Cabraja could be part of a January clear-out by Hibernian after the 25-year-old failed to win a regular starting place since his summer arrival on a free transfer from Dinamo Zagreb. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Heart of Midlothian chairman Ann Budge believes the Tynecastle club are better placed to cash in on their prized assets than in the past - and can narrow the financial gap with Glasgow duo Celtic and Rangers by doing so. (The Herald On Sunday) external-link

Celtic winger Sead Haksabanovic is at the centre of a messy transfer row that has ended up at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which will rule on a dispute involving the Montenegro international. (The Herald On Sunday) external-link