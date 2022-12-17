Three of Sunday's SWPL1 matches postponed following wintry weather
Three of Sunday's six SWPL1 games have been postponed after wintry weather.
Hamilton Academical v Glasgow Women, Rangers v Aberdeen and Spartans v Glasgow City have been called off.
There are three other games on Sunday, but Celtic v Motherwell (12:30 GMT) at Excelsior Stadium will be subject to a 09:00 inspection.
Hibernian v Dundee United at Meadowbank Stadium and Partick Thistle v Heart of Midlothian at Petershill Park both kick off at 13:00.
Thirteen of Saturday's 20 scheduled SPFL fixtures were postponed, including Hamilton men's game at home to Inverness Caledonian Thistle at New Douglas Park, where the women's team also play.