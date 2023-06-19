Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea have signed France striker Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig for £52m.

The 25-year-old scored 16 goals in 25 games in the Bundesliga last season.

Nkunku, who has won 10 caps for France, is manager Mauricio Pochettino's first signing since he took charge in May.

"I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea. A big effort was made to bring me to the club. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt," Nkunku said.

"Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world."

Nkunku spent four years at Paris St-Germain before joining Leipzig in 2019.

He was named Bundesliga player of the season and German PFA player of the season in 2021-22 after scoring 20 goals and contributing 15 assists in the league.

He made his France debut last year but missed the World Cup campaign because of a leg injury.

