Christopher Nkunku: Chelsea sign RB Leipzig striker for £52m

Chelsea

Christopher Nkunku
Christopher Nkunku played for France's youth teams before making his senior debut

Chelsea have signed France striker Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig for £52m.

The 25-year-old scored 16 goals in 25 games in the Bundesliga last season.

Nkunku, who has won 10 caps for France, is manager Mauricio Pochettino's first signing since he took charge in May.

"I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea. A big effort was made to bring me to the club. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt," Nkunku said.

"Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world.

"I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and team-mates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch."

Nkunku, whose Chelsea contract starts on 1 July, won three Ligue 1 titles and two French Cups during four years at Paris St-Germain before joining Leipzig in 2019.

He was named Bundesliga player of the season and German PFA player of the season in 2021-22 after scoring 20 goals and contributing 15 assists in the league.

Nkunku made his France debut last year but missed the World Cup campaign because of a leg injury.

Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea's co-sporting directors, said: "Christopher has proved himself one of the standout attacking players in European football over the past two seasons and will add quality, creativity and versatility to our squad."

Comments

Join the conversation

125 comments

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 10:39

    Does FFP not apply to Chelsea nowadays?

    • Reply posted by Campachoochoo, today at 10:41

      Campachoochoo replied:
      Yes Peter...it does apply and will not be an issue. Thanks for asking

  • Comment posted by Mr Happy, today at 10:38

    Isn't it about time they sold a few players, I do wonder how they sit within the FFP rules.

    • Reply posted by Andy, today at 10:42

      Andy replied:
      Would have thought they have 10-15 players to offload as they won't be in first team squad this season and looks like Lukaku won't be coming back then?

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 10:38

    Shipped back to RB Leipzig on loan 2024-25 when yet another Chelsea striker turns out to be a dud.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 10:46

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      u keep believing that

  • Comment posted by James, today at 10:40

    Dont they have enough players?

    Seriously though any team looking to buy a Chelsea player will be offering low bids as Chelsea need to lose players for FFP and squad registration.

    Interesting strategy to watch

    • Reply posted by Campachoochoo, today at 10:43

      Campachoochoo replied:
      This lad has been signed for months, medical was done last Dec. They will be selling up to 12 players and recruiting a few so the squad will be back down to somewhere between 23-25 again...like every other club. 5/6 players will be signed by Saudi clubs this week...keep up Jimbo

  • Comment posted by Arunit C, today at 10:37

    He is a terrific player. Hope they play to his strengths and don't expect him to be an out and out striker. That was the mistake with the likes of Werner and Havertz at Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by Campachoochoo, today at 10:40

      Campachoochoo replied:
      I suspect the imminent deal for Nicolas Jackson and the fact that Broja may well be retained as a squad player suggests that he is earmarked for one of the 3 spots behind a CF?

  • Comment posted by Alex A, today at 10:39

    Great signing. Will go a long way to solving the scoring issue. So much talent at the club Poch just needs to work out the best way for them to play together

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 10:54

      Turtle replied:
      Far too much money floating around the soccer leagues. They should have a salary cap like rugby or same pay for male and female players like tennis.

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 10:47

    The competitive imbalance due to foreign ownership is utterly destroying the EPL. To think this latest Chelsea bench warmer cost probably double the entire Luton squad, shows just how morally bankrupt the game has become at this level.

  • Comment posted by Campachoochoo, today at 10:50

    The amount of whining on here about FFP from people who have no concept of how it works is staggering...but not surprising. Do some research and you might actually learn something and understand how CFC will be able to buy 4/5 players this summer, sell 10/12 more and be absolutely within the FFP parameters. Amortisation, wage reduction and sales...just stop and think and try a bit harder

    • Reply posted by navyblue, today at 10:52

      navyblue replied:
      It's crazy how people have just ignored these well reported facts. It might not be overly ethical but is definitely legal

  • Comment posted by kafka12, today at 10:50

    Premiership clubs are now used as vehicle for leverage finance and amortisation by American corportation this side of the pond. Clearly there is a financial plan in operation in Chelsea which is using football. All these long term contracts are excercises in cash flow management . Chelsea not being in Europe is not a problem because the aim of the excercise is different from the aim of supporters

  • Comment posted by jsky, today at 10:40

    Actually, an excellent signing

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 10:46

    Another 52m .. how are they getting away with this under FFP ? They dont even have European football to help balance the books this time either.

  • Comment posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 10:42

    About time...they've not bought anyone this week!

  • Comment posted by Fanucci, today at 10:52

    Chelsea spend money like my wife...

    ...at least they actually need a striker though.

    • Reply posted by The Boy Done Good, today at 10:54

      The Boy Done Good replied:
      🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 10:39

    Great potential this lad!

  • Comment posted by KBeatBot, today at 10:38

    First smart signing they have made in 2 seasons

  • Comment posted by stattos, today at 10:41

    Good player but he will end up being the same as Havertz, Werner and Lukaku. Seems like Chelsea are just buying for the sake of it.

  • Comment posted by Stockport_Eagle, today at 10:50

    BREAKING - French striker Christopher Nkunku has announced his retirement from football

  • Comment posted by scharatz, today at 10:44

    The first of Chelsea's 27 new signings this transfer window.

  • Comment posted by Archie Pooch, today at 10:40

    Yet they still haven’t broken Financial Fair Play rules! What a farce. No integrity and no class.

    • Reply posted by Campachoochoo, today at 10:44

      Campachoochoo replied:
      Yeah Archie...they havent broken any rules...so why are you bleating again?

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 10:45

    What happened with FA & PL rules and FFP, or fans who blame money ,... oh, there is no problem, because owner is not from Middle East.

