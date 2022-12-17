Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Gary Madine's booking for his foul on Perry Ng was 16 minutes before he scored Blackpool's equaliser at the Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City manager Mark Hudson has accused Blackpool striker Gary Madine of a premeditated stamp on Bluebirds defender Perry Ng.

The ex-Cardiff striker who did not find the net in a two-year spell in Wales, equalised for Blackpool in Saturday's 1-1 draw in the Welsh capital.

Madine was booked for a heavy challenge on Ng and Hudson said Madine warned Ng at half-time that he would "do him".

"It's premeditated. He said it at half-time," Hudson explained.

"It's a stamp. It's a leg-breaker.

"I'm disappointed with the fact the guy who scored their goal shouldn't be on the pitch."

Cardiff's players were furious at the referee's failure to show Madine a red card for his challenge, and Hudson said he alerted the match officials when he heard Madine warn Ng.

"We warned the ref. We warned the fourth official," Hudson said.

"He [Madine] said it out loud that he was going to go out and do that. They were aware of it and it's clear as day. It's a stamp.

"[Madine] said he was going to go out and do Perry. Because there was a coming together in the first half.

"He felt that was the way he wanted to go about it and he has gone out and done exactly what he said he was going to do."

Hudson believes Ng was lucky to escape serious injury after Madine "hunted him".

"If he [Ng] gets his left planted in the floor, it's snapping his leg," he added.

"I watched it from four or five different angles, but you don't need to. You can see it live. It is premeditated and he hunted him down."

Blackpool have been asked to comment.