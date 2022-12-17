Guernsey FC's game with Hanworth Villa is abandoned after a serious injury
Guernsey FC's Isthmian League South Central Division game with Hanworth Villa was abandoned after a serious injury to Hanworth's Tom Scott.
The visiting side took a sixth-minute lead after Guernsey defender Jamie Dodd fouled Meshach Williams in the box and Sam Merson scored from the spot.
But Kieran Mahon was sent off for a challenge on Scott after 16 minutes.
An ambulance took Scott to hospital for a possible broken leg suffered in the challenge.
After a long stoppage the game was abandoned.
No new date has yet been set for the fixture to be replayed.