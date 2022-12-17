Last updated on .From the section Football

Kieran Mahon was making his 11th appearance of the season for Guernsey FC

Guernsey FC's Isthmian League South Central Division game with Hanworth Villa was abandoned after a serious injury to Hanworth's Tom Scott.

The visiting side took a sixth-minute lead after Guernsey defender Jamie Dodd fouled Meshach Williams in the box and Sam Merson scored from the spot.

But Kieran Mahon was sent off for a challenge on Scott after 16 minutes.

An ambulance took Scott to hospital for a possible broken leg suffered in the challenge.

After a long stoppage the game was abandoned.

No new date has yet been set for the fixture to be replayed.