Paul Wotton's side are two points clear of third-placed Chesham United at the top end of Southern League Premier South

Truro City missed a host of chances as they lost for the second time in four games as they went down 1-0 at Dorchester Town.

Andrew Neal, Tyler Harvey, Shane White and Ben Adelsbury all had good chances for Truro in the opening 15 minutes before Dan Sullivan hit the post.

Charlie Gunson's superb long-range strike put Dorchester ahead seven minutes before the interval.

Kyle Egan, Neal and Adelsbury missed chances for Truro in the second half.

The loss means Paul Wotton's side remain second in Southern League Premier South, a point off leaders Weston-super-Mare, who now have a game in hand after their trip to Gosport Borough was postponed.

City travel to fourth-placed Poole Town on Tuesday night as they aim to return to winning ways having gone 16 games unbeaten from the start of the season.