Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Cardiff City have confirmed they are under a transfer embargo before the January transfer window.

The Bluebirds are in talks aimed at averting any impact to their January transfer window plans.

The embargo follows Cardiff's failure to pay the first instalment of the £15m transfer fee to French club Nantes for the purchase of Emiliano Sala.

Chairman Mehmet Dalman says he is "confident" the club will be able to lift the embargo before the window.

Cardiff are in talks, including with the English Football League and world football's governing body Fifa, as they seek to resolve the issue.

Cardiff lost their appeal against a ruling by Fifa to pay the first instalment of Sala's £15m transfer fee to Nantes.

Argentine striker Sala died in a plane crash over the English channel in January 2019 while travelling from France to join his new club.

A three-man panel at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) heard the appeal in Lausanne earlier this year.

Cardiff were told to pay the first instalment of £5.3m to Nantes.

"We haven't paid and at the moment have no intention of paying," Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

More follows