A-League: Melbourne City-Melbourne Victory game abandoned after spectator injures player
Last updated on .From the section Australian A-League
Saturday's A-League derby between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory has been abandoned after a player was injured by a spectator.
City goalkeeper Tom Glover was hit by a metal bucket after spectators invaded the pitch in the 22nd minute following a flare being thrown onto the field.
The 24-year-old suffered a cut to his face and "likely has a concussion", his club said.
The game was initially suspended then abandoned on player safety grounds.
Supporter protests had been planned at the match after the A-League announced a decision to sell its Grand Final rights to Sydney for the next three years.
Fans of both Victory and City planned a walk-out on the 20-minute mark, but Victory fans confronted Glover after he appeared to throw a flare back towards the crowd, according to Melbourne newspaper The Age.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment