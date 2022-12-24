Dumbarton v East Fife

Match ends, Dumbarton 2, East Fife 0.
Dumbarton
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Long
- 12Lynas
- 6Carswell
- 5Buchanan
- 23McNiff
- 14McKee
- 7Orsi
- 18GraySubstituted forMacLeanat 69'minutes
- 8Wilson
- 3WyldeSubstituted forLoveat 70'minutes
- 32WallaceSubstituted forGarrityat 86'minutes
- 2McGeever
- 4Lynch
- 9Love
- 10Garrity
- 11MacLean
- 21Broun
East Fife
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Fleming
- 2Murdoch
- 20ParkerSubstituted forStevenat 61'minutes
- 15Denham
- 3Mercer
- 4MillarBooked at 56mins
- 19Ferguson
- 11HealyBooked at 75mins
- 12Newton
- 7SchiavoneSubstituted forTroutenat 61'minutes
- 9Shepherd
- 5Steele
- 8Slattery
- 10Trouten
- 14Mansouri
- 17Baldé
- 18Williamson
- 21Beverage
- 22Steven
- 23Omar
- Graham Beaton
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away5
Second Half ends, Dumbarton 2, East Fife 0.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Samuel Denham.
Substitution, Dumbarton. Michael Garrity replaces Ryan Wallace.
Jack Healy (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kalvin Orsi (Dumbarton).
Attempt saved. Alex Ferguson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Scott Shepherd (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).
Jack Healy (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jack Healy (East Fife).
David Wilson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Ferguson (East Fife).
Post update
David Wilson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Stuart Carswell.
Jack Healy (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aron Lynas (Dumbarton).
Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Dumbarton).
Post update
Samuel Denham (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Jack Healy.