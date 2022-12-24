Close menu
Scottish League Two
DumbartonDumbarton2East FifeEast Fife0

Dumbarton v East Fife

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Dumbarton

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Long
  • 12Lynas
  • 6Carswell
  • 5Buchanan
  • 23McNiff
  • 14McKee
  • 7Orsi
  • 18GraySubstituted forMacLeanat 69'minutes
  • 8Wilson
  • 3WyldeSubstituted forLoveat 70'minutes
  • 32WallaceSubstituted forGarrityat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2McGeever
  • 4Lynch
  • 9Love
  • 10Garrity
  • 11MacLean
  • 21Broun

East Fife

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Murdoch
  • 20ParkerSubstituted forStevenat 61'minutes
  • 15Denham
  • 3Mercer
  • 4MillarBooked at 56mins
  • 19Ferguson
  • 11HealyBooked at 75mins
  • 12Newton
  • 7SchiavoneSubstituted forTroutenat 61'minutes
  • 9Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 5Steele
  • 8Slattery
  • 10Trouten
  • 14Mansouri
  • 17Baldé
  • 18Williamson
  • 21Beverage
  • 22Steven
  • 23Omar
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home9
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dumbarton 2, East Fife 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dumbarton 2, East Fife 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Samuel Denham.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Dumbarton. Michael Garrity replaces Ryan Wallace.

  5. Post update

    Jack Healy (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kalvin Orsi (Dumbarton).

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alex Ferguson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Scott Shepherd (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).

  10. Booking

    Jack Healy (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jack Healy (East Fife).

  12. Post update

    David Wilson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Alex Ferguson (East Fife).

  14. Post update

    David Wilson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Stuart Carswell.

  16. Post update

    Jack Healy (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Aron Lynas (Dumbarton).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Dumbarton).

  19. Post update

    Samuel Denham (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Jack Healy.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th December 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton17114230161437
2Stirling17103436201633
3Elgin177463230225
4Annan Athletic186572931-223
5Stranraer186572732-523
6East Fife186482629-322
7Stenhousemuir175572933-420
8Bonnyrigg Rose185582327-420
9Forfar175481825-719
10Albion174581825-717
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories