Scottish League One
Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts0DunfermlineDunfermline0

Kelty Hearts v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Kelty Hearts

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Jamieson
  • 26Lyon
  • 4O'WareBooked at 41mins
  • 5Martin
  • 3Peggie
  • 22Agyeman
  • 12TidserBooked at 47mins
  • 10BarjonasBooked at 45mins
  • 7Cardle
  • 11Higginbotham
  • 9Austin

Substitutes

  • 2Logan
  • 15Hill
  • 16McNab
  • 19McGill
  • 20Campbell
  • 21Cameron
  • 24Kamgna Junior
  • 25Doherty

Dunfermline

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Mehmet
  • 15Fisher
  • 4BenedictusBooked at 35mins
  • 12Breen
  • 2Comrie
  • 26Todd
  • 8Chalmers
  • 3Edwards
  • 21Ritchie-Hosler
  • 9Wighton
  • 11MochrieSubstituted forMcCannat 52'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Hamilton
  • 6MacDonald
  • 10Todorov
  • 14McCann
  • 20Little
  • 27Young
  • 28Tod
  • 29Sutherland
  • 30Mahon
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamKelty HeartsAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away3

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Lewis McCann replaces Chris Mochrie.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Martin (Kelty Hearts) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Sam Fisher.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Austin (Kelty Hearts).

  5. Post update

    Sam Fisher (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Booking

    Michael Tidser (Kelty Hearts) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Michael Tidser (Kelty Hearts).

  8. Post update

    Chris Mochrie (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Sam Fisher.

  10. Second Half

    Second Half begins Kelty Hearts 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

  11. Half Time

    First Half ends, Kelty Hearts 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

  12. Booking

    Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Matthew Todd (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic).

  16. Post update

    Nathan Austin (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas O'Ware (Kelty Hearts) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  20. Booking

    Thomas O'Ware (Kelty Hearts) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline18107125101537
2FC Edinburgh1911263426835
3Falkirk1895436221432
4Airdrieonians188553325829
5Montrose198562925429
6Alloa188463527828
7Kelty Hearts197391926-724
8Queen of Sth196583234-223
9Clyde1824122339-1610
10Peterhead1814131042-327
View full Scottish League One table

