Kelty Hearts v Dunfermline Athletic

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Lewis McCann replaces Chris Mochrie.
Line-ups
Kelty Hearts
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Jamieson
- 26Lyon
- 4O'WareBooked at 41mins
- 5Martin
- 3Peggie
- 22Agyeman
- 12TidserBooked at 47mins
- 10BarjonasBooked at 45mins
- 7Cardle
- 11Higginbotham
- 9Austin
Substitutes
- 2Logan
- 15Hill
- 16McNab
- 19McGill
- 20Campbell
- 21Cameron
- 24Kamgna Junior
- 25Doherty
Dunfermline
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Mehmet
- 15Fisher
- 4BenedictusBooked at 35mins
- 12Breen
- 2Comrie
- 26Todd
- 8Chalmers
- 3Edwards
- 21Ritchie-Hosler
- 9Wighton
- 11MochrieSubstituted forMcCannat 52'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Hamilton
- 6MacDonald
- 10Todorov
- 14McCann
- 20Little
- 27Young
- 28Tod
- 29Sutherland
- 30Mahon
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away3
Live Text
Substitution
Post update
Attempt missed. Lewis Martin (Kelty Hearts) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Sam Fisher.
Post update
Foul by Nathan Austin (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
Sam Fisher (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Michael Tidser (Kelty Hearts) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Michael Tidser (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
Chris Mochrie (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Sam Fisher.
Second Half
Second Half begins Kelty Hearts 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Kelty Hearts 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.
Booking
Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Matthew Todd (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
Foul by Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic).
Post update
Nathan Austin (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
Attempt missed. Thomas O'Ware (Kelty Hearts) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Thomas O'Ware (Kelty Hearts) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.