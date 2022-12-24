FC Edinburgh v Peterhead

Foul by Danny Strachan (Peterhead).
Line-ups
FC Edinburgh
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Mutch
- 28Craigen
- 4Hamilton
- 17Fontaine
- 3McIntyre
- 23Murray
- 13Jacobs
- 30Crane
- 10Handling
- 7Shanley
- 11Robertson
Substitutes
- 1Ramsbottom
- 6Kerr
- 8Tapping
- 9See
- 16Brydon
- 19Johnson
Peterhead
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ritchie
- 15Strachan
- 5Brown
- 4Joshua
- 22Wilkie
- 8McCarthy
- 18Brown
- 6Strachan
- 20McLeod
- 17Hewitt
- 25Trialist
Substitutes
- 2Gillies
- 7Asare
- 9McLean
- 12Brown
- 16Wilson
- 19Carre
- 21Murray
- 23Walusimbi
- 27Wood
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Ryan Shanley (FC Edinburgh) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Kyle Jacobs.
Post update
Corner, FC Edinburgh. Conceded by Jason Brown.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Innes Murray (FC Edinburgh) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Post update
Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Liam Fontaine (FC Edinburgh).
Goal!
Goal! FC Edinburgh 1, Peterhead 0. John Robertson (FC Edinburgh) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyle Jacobs.
Post update
Foul by Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead).
Post update
Daniel Handling (FC Edinburgh) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lee Hamilton (FC Edinburgh).
Post update
Michael Hewitt (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.