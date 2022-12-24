Close menu
Scottish League One
FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh1PeterheadPeterhead0

FC Edinburgh v Peterhead

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

FC Edinburgh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Mutch
  • 28Craigen
  • 4Hamilton
  • 17Fontaine
  • 3McIntyre
  • 23Murray
  • 13Jacobs
  • 30Crane
  • 10Handling
  • 7Shanley
  • 11Robertson

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 6Kerr
  • 8Tapping
  • 9See
  • 16Brydon
  • 19Johnson

Peterhead

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ritchie
  • 15Strachan
  • 5Brown
  • 4Joshua
  • 22Wilkie
  • 8McCarthy
  • 18Brown
  • 6Strachan
  • 20McLeod
  • 17Hewitt
  • 25Trialist

Substitutes

  • 2Gillies
  • 7Asare
  • 9McLean
  • 12Brown
  • 16Wilson
  • 19Carre
  • 21Murray
  • 23Walusimbi
  • 27Wood
Referee:
Chris Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamFC EdinburghAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Danny Strachan (Peterhead).

  2. Post update

    Ryan Shanley (FC Edinburgh) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Kyle Jacobs.

  4. Post update

    Corner, FC Edinburgh. Conceded by Jason Brown.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Innes Murray (FC Edinburgh) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Liam Fontaine (FC Edinburgh).

  8. Goal!

    Goal! FC Edinburgh 1, Peterhead 0. John Robertson (FC Edinburgh) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyle Jacobs.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead).

  10. Post update

    Daniel Handling (FC Edinburgh) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Lee Hamilton (FC Edinburgh).

  12. Post update

    Michael Hewitt (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline18107125101537
2FC Edinburgh1911263426835
3Falkirk1895436221432
4Airdrieonians188553325829
5Montrose198562925429
6Alloa188463527828
7Kelty Hearts197391926-724
8Queen of Sth196583234-223
9Clyde1824122339-1610
10Peterhead1814131042-327
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories