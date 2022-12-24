Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Reo Hatate claimed a brace by scoring either side of a Kyogo Furuhashi double

Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi scored two goals each as Celtic easily beat St Johnstone to regain a nine-point lead at the summit of the Scottish Premiership.

Kyogo's close-range double followed Hatate's opener after a defensive calamity from St Johnstone.

The makeshift full-back bagged his second after the break, before Drey Wright netted a consolation.

Celtic substitute David Turnbull was then sent off late on.

However, the midfielder's high challenge on Remi Matthews came way too late to make any difference to the outcome as St Johnstone remain fifth.

Celtic were unbeaten in their last 24 meetings with St Johnstone and had the festive fever oozing out in search of a timely 25th.

The surprise parcel in Ange Postecoglou's starting line-up saw Hatate filling in at right-back due to Anthony Ralston's injury and Josip Juranovic's recent World Cup exploits, but he made his presence known promptly.

In much more familiar territory on the edge of the box, he scooped up a slack clearance from Wright and steered it beyond Matthews, with help again from a Wright deflection.

Kyogo believed he nabbed the opener with a nearby nod but Kevin Clancy said Matthews palmed the effort away before it crossed the line. There were no doubts, however, with his first-half, close-range brace.

Matt O'Riley's flashed cross into the front-post was flicked in before he placed the finishing touch on a frantically fantastic move. Aaron Mooy's defence-splitting pass into James Forrest was then put on a plate for the Japanese striker to tie the move off with a bow.

Hatate made it four when he latched on to a threaded through pass before sneaking the ball by Matthews. The wait for confirmation, though, was lengthy before an incorrect offside flag was overturned.

Against the grain, Saints pulled one back in impressive fashion. Stevie May's shot after brilliantly bringing down a lob called Joe Hart into action, with the Celtic goalkeeper allowing Wright a go before gifting him a second bite at the cherry where he made no mistake.

Celtic called in the attacking cavalry on an afternoon wrapped up by Turnbull's red card for a high boot on Matthews in stoppage time.

Player of the match - Reo Hatate

Reo Hatate, tasked with playing out of position, still managed to bag a brace and get in and about the action in the attacking end for Celtic. Despite being pushed back, he was influential as ever.

Celtic pulled a Christmas cracker while St Johnstone snapped - Analysis

Postecoglou noted in midweek that he was not too happy with the performance against Livingston and was in search of a reaction… his side delivered.

Celtic have so many strings to their bow. When required, they can be patient in their play, bide their time in stretching and exhausting their opposition before pouncing - as was the case against Aberdeen last week.

This showing was much more of what the Australian will want to see, as will the fans. There was a zip, a swagger and a confidence among the Celtic ranks. When they're in that kind of mood, they have total control of the affair.

St Johnstone were up against it from the off. The qualities the hosts decided to dip into would have had many sides battling.

At times, their defending was resolute, and Callum Davidson will surely find comfort that it took for cutely crafted manoeuvres to break them down.

The six-game unbeaten run may have ended, but the Saints' season certainly won't be judged on trips to Celtic Park.

What did they say?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "Our role is to try and keep improving our players and point out areas we can be better and today we just looked a lot hungrier with a real intent and purpose to score goals and put pressure on the opposition.

"Never at any stage have I felt like complacency is creeping in or they feel like they don't need to do more, they are almost demanding it from us, that we continually push them to be better."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "I didn't want to sit in for the whole game. We were trying to get the right balance between pressing and dropping off. I thought at times we done it well and at others, not so well. When it becomes 3-0 and Celtic have hurt you a bit you think, what do we do?

"I am really proud of the lads character in the second half. It would have been easy to put the heads down but we kept battling, trying to do the right things and I am really pleased we got a goal - I thought we deserved it."

What's next?

Celtic travel to Easter Road to take on Hibernian (20:00 GMT) while St Johnstone welcome Hearts (19:45) on Wednesday.

