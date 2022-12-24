Match ends, Dundee United 2, Heart of Midlothian 2.
Lawrence Shankland's late penalty saved a draw for Hearts at Dundee United in a Scottish Premiership game marred by a serious injury to Scotland keeper Craig Gordon.
Steven Fletcher and Dylan Levitt scored for the hosts either side of Michael Smith's well-finished equaliser before Shankland's 94th minute spot-kick.
The visitors had already lost Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley to injury early on, before Gordon followed on a stretcher after a horror collision with Fletcher.
Hearts remain fourth after missing the chance to go third with Aberdeen losing away to St Mirren, whilst United stay bottom.
Robbie Neilson was able to provide some update on Gordon, who was taken straight to hospital following his injury, saying only "it's not looking great".
"We're devastated for him, but he'll get through it. The big man is a warrior and we'll help him through. We'll see how he is in the next couple of days."
Hearts' confidence was rocked after only six minutes when Halkett went down, jarring his knee in the turf before being carried from the pitch.
Kye Rowles replaced him and struggled to deal with Fletcher. The striker duly picked the ball out of the sky, gave himself room and half-volleyed the ball past Gordon - courtesy of a deflection off Rowles.
Hearts hit back through an unlikely source. Cammy Devlin slipped the ball into the box to the marauding Smith who finished like any good striker would. It was his first goal since Boxing Day last year.
Then came more drama. Arnaud Djoum was penalised for a handball in the box. Colin Steven had no hesitation, until VAR Alan Muir asked him to look at the pitch-side monitor. It was ruled that the ball struck the falling Djoum's supporting arm, and therefore should not have been given. Ultimately, it wasn't.
United were more clinical at the start of the second half. Glenn Middleton held the ball up well on the edge of the box, teeing off to Levitt who curled comfortably into the bottom corner.
They almost made it three when Fletcher connected to a Middleton cross, but his header was tipped superbly over the bar by Gordon.
The two would collide minutes later in a sickening clash that saw both replaced. The incident was initially given as a United penalty, before being overturned again by Steven.
Hearts pressed for an equaliser and turned to their other talisman - Shankland - who eventually got the chance from the spot when Ross Graham hauled him down in the box.
The number nine stepped up to send the keeper the wrong way, rescuing a point, but it will be scant consolation as they count their injury losses.
Player of the Match - Steven Fletcher
Gordon injury overshadows Hearts fightback - analysis
A match in which a bad injury overshadowed what was in fact a great game of football.
Open, free-flowing, both sides absolutely desperate to win. There were chances aplenty. There were scrappy, strong challenges, and a draw is just about a fair result. Both sides might see it as a missed chance.
But post-match thoughts immediately turn to Gordon who left the park on a stretcher. It was nothing more than an accidental, full-blooded, collision and hopefully Fletcher is okay, too.
What they said
United manager Liam Fox: "It was an end-to-end game, lots of controversy. It was two teams going at it. We're disappointed that we've not come away with the three points but I'm really happy with my team today.
"If I get what I got today from my team, over the next weeks and months, we'll be fine."
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson: "We played well in periods, lost a couple of poor goals and the game became a bit of a farce at the end with VAR and the decision-making by the officials. It was a very strange day, to say the least.
"The referee made a number of decisions that will be looked at tonight that I wasn't in agreement with. If a referee has to look at an incident 30 times, there's a problem somewhere. It's just not good enough and it's a real worry for us."
What's next?
Dundee United host Ross County on Wednesday night, whilst Hearts travel to Perth to take on St Johnstone (both 19:45 GMT).
