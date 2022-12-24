Close menu
St Mirren 3-1 Aberdeen: Paisley side come back to beat 10 men

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Mark O'Hara converts to make it 1-1 during a cinch Premiership match between St Mirren and Aberdeen
Mark O'Hara's first penalty came off the post and went in off Kelle Roos, but he converted his second spot kick of the afternoon

St Mirren extended their unbeaten home record in the Scottish Premiership to nine matches after coming from behind to beat frantic 10-man Aberdeen.

Matty Kennedy's fine strike put Aberdeen ahead, before their captain Anthony Stewart was sent off, and Mark O'Hara's resulting penalty went in off goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

O'Hara scored his side's second penalty as Aberdeen toiled, and they conceded a third in stoppage-time as Greg Kiltie took advantage with Roos up the pitch in search of a dramatic equaliser.

Jonah Ayunga also had a third penalty saved for St Mirren but ultimately it didn't matter as Stephen Robinson's side continued their excellent home form, having last lost in Paisley on the opening day of the season.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, were handed a third straight defeat since the restart and they only have themselves to blame for the way they let the game slip from their grasp, despite a strong push for an equaliser at the end.

By the dramatic finale, the visitors were playing better football going forward with 10 men than they did with 11, but their decision making after going 1-0 up will be questioned.

After Kennedy had smashed in the opener from 25 yards, Stewart followed up a slack pass with an awful touch, which allowed Ayunga to steal the ball and draw the foul, which was upgraded from free-kick to penalty after a VAR check.

Stewart was sent off and O'Hara struck the post, but luck was with him as the ball hit off Roos' outstretched leg and trundled into the net. Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin made two changes at the break but within eight minutes Roos had felled Curtis Main after more miscommunication at the back.

O'Hara tucked the ball under the diving Roos, who finally managed to save from the penalty spot at the third attempt when his leg stopped Ayunga's effort from finding the middle of the net, after the striker had drawn a foul from Ross McCrorie.

St Mirren could have been out of sight before Aberdeen finally managed to compose themselves and, in the end, they will feel they could have escaped with a point.

Ylber Ramadani smashed the crossbar, and substitute Ryan Duncan somehow headed wide from a few yards out.

But their afternoon was summed up when Roos decided to come up for a corner with at least two of the eight minutes of stoppage time to play.

When the goalkeeper failed to steer a header on target, Jack MacKenzie gifted the ball to Kiltie, who calmly finished into an open goal from 40 yards out.

That sealed things for St Mirren, who made the perfect return after six weeks out.

Player of the match - Jonah Ayunga

Jonah Ayunga and Liam Scales
The St Mirren forward was a constant threat, and won two penalties. Despite missing one from the spot, he gets the nod.

Aberdeen mentality raises questions - analysis

After last week's game against Motherwell was postponed, St Mirren were forced to make it six weeks without a game, but they returned like the team they have been all season in Paisley.

Even before the opening goal, they caused Aberdeen problems in the box with their high crosses and physical presence. But Robinson could not have hoped for a better gift on Christmas Eve than Stewart's lapse in concentration.

Credit has to go to Ayunga, who played well all afternoon, for capitalising on the error, and that changed the game and set his team on the path to victory.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, were frantic. Even in good times this season they have rarely looked in complete control of games.

They lack a calm presence in defence and midfield to recycle the ball in times of trouble, and it often means their fragile defence is exposed.

Stewart - named captain after signing this season - continues to be a concern at centre-back and put his team in real trouble. But their response to going down to 10 men was to remain far too disjointed for far too long.

After throwing away a lead against Rangers in stoppage time on Tuesday, the pressure was on to deliver a performance. This will not have convinced anyone who harbours concerns about the team's direction, particularly away from home where it's three wins in 27 games.

Despite sitting in third, they only have one more point than they did at this stage last season, when they went on to finish 10th.

What they said

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "I thought we were very good for 60 minutes. We looked tired the last 20, and nervous after we missed the penalty to be honest.

"I thought the front two were excellent at times. Jonah's end product wasn't what he wanted but he's a real threat. Main as well, they gave absolutely everything."

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "I think it's pretty clear why it unravelled. We made a mistake at the back. We should've played forward instead of coming back to Anthony Stewart, and he makes a poor decision.

"There's no legislating for the goals we've lost. And the guys who've made the mistakes are big enough and strong enough characters to hold their hands up."

What's next?

Both sides are back in action on 28 December, with St Mirren away to Livingston (19:45) at the same time as Aberdeen visit Kilmarnock.

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home17
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away8

