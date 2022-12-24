Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian4LivingstonLivingston0

Hibernian 4-0 Livingston: Magennis double helps Hibs thrash Livingston

By George O'NeillBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kevin Nisbet opens the scoring
Kevin Nisbet's strike sent Hibs on their way to victory

Hibernian thrashed 10-man Livingston with David Marshall also saving two quickfire penalties in an action-packed Scottish Premiership cracker.

Livi's Jason Holt saw red early before goals from Kevin Nisbet, Chris Cadden and Kyle Maggenis had the Easter Road side 3-0 up at the break.

Magennis then scored his second header of the game after the interval, before Livingston saw successive penalties incredibly saved by Marshall.

Hibs go above Livingston into seventh.

The game's key moment came after 14 minutes when Holt slid in and caught Nisbet with his follow-through. The Livi midfielder was shown red and Hibs took full advantage of their numerical advantage.

Ryan Porteous' free-kick from the edge of the box was then palmed away by Ivan Konovalov, but only into the path of Nisbet, whose shot went in via the near post.

And just 74 seconds later, Hibs doubled their lead. Nisbet released Cadden down the right-hand side, and the home full-back rifled a low shot into the far corner.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson celebrated gleefully with his staff, while David Martindale cut a forlorn figure in the opposite dugout. Things would soon go from bad to worse for him.

Magennis seemingly had the freedom of Leith as he wandered into the Livingston box to head home Elie Youan's innocuous-looking cross. It wrapped up the three points for the hosts before half-time, and things continued in the same vein after the break as Magennis nodded in again.

Livingston posed next to no threat at the other end, but were given the chance to grab a late consolation when Marijan Cabraja felled Esmael Goncalves just inside the box.

Goncalves stepped up, but Marshall flung himself away to his left to save a rather tame spot-kick.

In the aftermath, the ball bobbled up and struck Joe Newell on the arm, and referee Craig Napier showed no hesitation in pointing to the spot once more, allowing Marshall to deny Jack Fitzwatwer this time.

Player of the match - Kyle Magennis

Kyle Magennis scores his first and Hibs third
Magennis made excellent runs into the box throughout, and thoroughly deserved his two goals. The Hibs midfielder also kept things ticking over in possession, completing 96% of his passes.

Hibs ease the pressure with much-needed win - analysis

Johnson came into this game having seen Hibs lose seven of their last eight league games, knowing that another slip-up today would put his position as manager under severe threat.

His side turned up though and, albeit against 10 men, looked dangerous every time they went forward. Nisbet's presence up front provided them with a focal point that they have sorely missed. The much-maligned Elie Youan also stepped up with two asissts - how Hibs could do with more of that from him.

For Livi, it was an afternoon where nothing went right. They capitulated after the red card, and even when they were gifted two presents late on, they couldn't take advantage.

What they said

Hibs boss Lee Johnson: "There's a touch of relief in there. We feel we've been a little hard done by in some of the results and performances that we put in, and it came together today very nicely. We really went for the jugular after the sending off.

"Great timing for the goals. We needed to win today, we articulated to the boys that it was a must-win, and we're really happy to send the fans home with a nice Christmas. We haven't had enough to shout about, but today it's all gone for us and I'm very proud of the players."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "I don't think it's a sending off, it's more a yellow card. Then we capitulate. It's easy to sit here and say what we should have done - Hibs didn't let us do that.

"We're going to have days like this, but we'll get to where we need to be. I think three of the four goals are poor from our point of view. We started playing like individuals after the sending off. We stick together and we move on."

What's next?

Livingston host St Mirren on the 28th (19:45), whilst Hibs welcome Celtic to Easter Road on the same day (20:00).

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Marshall
  • 12Cadden
  • 33BushiriSubstituted forHendersonat 61'minutes
  • 4HanlonSubstituted forFishat 61'minutes
  • 16StevensonSubstituted forCabrajaat 77'minutes
  • 5PorteousBooked at 17mins
  • 11NewellBooked at 85mins
  • 7MagennisSubstituted forMcKirdyat 71'minutes
  • 32Campbell
  • 23Youan
  • 15NisbetSubstituted forMelkersenat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Cabraja
  • 6Kenneh
  • 13Schofield
  • 18Henderson
  • 19Mitchell
  • 20Melkersen
  • 22McKirdy
  • 25Fish
  • 46McGeady

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Konovalov
  • 2DevlinBooked at 70minsSubstituted forPenriceat 74'minutes
  • 6Obileye
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 11MontañoSubstituted forBoyesat 65'minutes
  • 18HoltBooked at 15mins
  • 8PittmanBooked at 24mins
  • 22ShinnieBooked at 17mins
  • 7BahamboulaSubstituted forLongridgeat 28'minutesBooked at 46mins
  • 9AndersonSubstituted forEsmael Gonçalvesat 74'minutes
  • 17KellySubstituted forOméongaat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 10Esmael Gonçalves
  • 15Boyes
  • 24Kelly
  • 25Cancar
  • 29Penrice
  • 32Hamilton
  • 33Oméonga
Referee:
Craig Napier
Attendance:
15,260

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home27
Away8
Shots on Target
Home11
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hibernian 4, Livingston 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hibernian 4, Livingston 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ewan Henderson (Hibernian).

  4. Post update

    Esmaël Gonçalves (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Hibernian. Marijan Cabraja tries a through ball, but Elias Melkersen is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marijan Cabraja (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joe Newell.

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Harry McKirdy (Hibernian).

  8. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  9. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Elias Melkersen (Hibernian).

  10. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Jack Fitzwater (Livingston).

  11. Post update

    Elias Melkersen (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jack Fitzwater (Livingston).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Élie Youan (Hibernian).

  14. Post update

    James Penrice (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ayo Obileye.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Harry McKirdy (Hibernian).

  17. Post update

    Stéphane Oméonga (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Ryan Porteous.

  20. Post update

    Penalty saved! Jack Fitzwater (Livingston) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

