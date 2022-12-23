Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian14:00LivingstonLivingston
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Hibernian v Livingston

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
No players found

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic17160153143948
2Rangers18133241182342
3Aberdeen178183127425
4Hearts167362726124
5St Johnstone177372122-124
6Livingston167271622-623
7St Mirren156361723-621
8Hibernian176292026-620
9Motherwell175392224-218
10Kilmarnock1844101532-1716
11Ross County1843111429-1515
12Dundee Utd1633101731-1412
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport