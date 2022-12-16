Salomon Rondon: Forward leaves Everton after reaching agreement to terminate contract
Forward Salomon Rondon has left Everton after reaching an agreement to terminate his contract six months before it was due to expire.
The ex-Newcastle and West Brom player scored one league goal after signing on a free transfer from Chinese side Dalian Professional in August 2021.
Rondon's contract was due to expire in June 2023.
"Everyone at Everton wishes Salomon all the best for the future," said an Everton statement.
Venezuela forward Rondon has scored 36 goals and provided 15 assists in 167 Premier League appearances for Everton, Newcastle (loan) and West Brom.
The 33-year-old has started just one Premier League match this season despite an injury to first-choice forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
