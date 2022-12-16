Paris Saint-Germain Féminines v Real Madrid Femenino

First Half begins.
Line-ups
Paris Saint-Germain Féminines
Formation 4-3-3
- 50Bouhaddi
- 12Lawrence
- 13Ilestedt
- 5De Almeida
- 7Karchaoui
- 8Geyoro
- 14Hamraoui
- 6Jean-François
- 21Baltimore
- 11Diani
- 10Bachmann
Substitutes
- 1Williams
- 2Simon
- 16Picaud
- 18Fazer
- 19Cascarino
- 22Martens
- 24Groenen
- 25Folquet
- 26Li
- 28Yang
- 36Traore
Real Madrid Femenino
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodríguez Rivero
- 2Robles
- 14Sousa Feitoza
- 4Gálvez
- 7Carmona
- 6Toletti
- 24Olofsson
- 22del Castillo
- 11Weir
- 20Feller
- 10González
Substitutes
- 3Abelleira
- 5Andrés
- 8Oroz
- 9García
- 13Gerard
- 15Florentino
- 16Hansen
- 18Rodriguez
- 21Zornoza
- 23Svava
- 27Camacho
- 46Fuente
- Referee:
- Lina Lehtovaara
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Kick Off
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.