Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group A
Paris Saint-Germain FémininesParis Saint-Germain Féminines0Real Madrid FemeninoReal Madrid Femenino0

Paris Saint-Germain Féminines v Real Madrid Femenino

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

Formation 4-3-3

  • 50Bouhaddi
  • 12Lawrence
  • 13Ilestedt
  • 5De Almeida
  • 7Karchaoui
  • 8Geyoro
  • 14Hamraoui
  • 6Jean-François
  • 21Baltimore
  • 11Diani
  • 10Bachmann

Substitutes

  • 1Williams
  • 2Simon
  • 16Picaud
  • 18Fazer
  • 19Cascarino
  • 22Martens
  • 24Groenen
  • 25Folquet
  • 26Li
  • 28Yang
  • 36Traore

Real Madrid Femenino

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodríguez Rivero
  • 2Robles
  • 14Sousa Feitoza
  • 4Gálvez
  • 7Carmona
  • 6Toletti
  • 24Olofsson
  • 22del Castillo
  • 11Weir
  • 20Feller
  • 10González

Substitutes

  • 3Abelleira
  • 5Andrés
  • 8Oroz
  • 9García
  • 13Gerard
  • 15Florentino
  • 16Hansen
  • 18Rodriguez
  • 21Zornoza
  • 23Svava
  • 27Camacho
  • 46Fuente
Referee:
Lina Lehtovaara

Match Stats

Home TeamParis Saint-Germain FémininesAway TeamReal Madrid Femenino
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women54101611513
2Paris Saint-Germain Féminines52219188
3Real Madrid Femenino51313306
4Vllaznia Femra5005023-230

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies5320113811
2Roma Femminile531198110
3St. Pölten Women5113510-54
4Slavia Prague Women502315-42

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women5311104610
2Lyon Féminines5311106410
3Juventus Femminile52219368
4Zürich Women5005117-160

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino54012361712
2FC Bayern München Ladies5401127512
3Benfica Women5203819-116
4Rosengård Women5005314-110
View full Women's Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport