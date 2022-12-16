Roma Femminile v St. Pölten Women

Offside, Roma Femminile. Andressa Alves tries a through ball, but Valentina Giacinti is caught offside.
Line-ups
Roma Femminile
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Ceasar
- 13Bartoli
- 23Wenninger
- 32Linari
- 2Minami
- 15Serturini
- 10Giugliano
- 20Greggi
- 7Alves da Silva
- 9Giacinti
- 11Haavi
Substitutes
- 5Cinotti
- 6Landström
- 16Ciccotti
- 18Glionna
- 21Kajzba
- 22Haug
- 24Ferrara
- 26Bergersen
- 27Kollmats
- 29Lázaro
- 33Kramzar
- 87Öhrström
St. Pölten Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 26Schlüter
- 9Schumacher
- 4Balog
- 20Klein
- 19Tabotta
- 8Wenger
- 27Eder
- 7Mikolajová
- 11Mädl
- 22Enzinger
- 24Zver
Substitutes
- 3Johanning
- 6Fuchs
- 10Meyer
- 17Palmen
- 18Brunnthaler
- 23Zágor
- 44Falkensteiner
- 77Lemesová
- Referee:
- Cheryl Foster
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Attempt blocked. Valentina Giacinti (Roma Femminile) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Giada Greggi with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Andressa Alves (Roma Femminile) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moeka Minami with a cross.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.