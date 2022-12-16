Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group A
Vllaznia FemraVllaznia Femra0Chelsea WomenChelsea Women4

Vllaznia 0-4 Chelsea: Blues cruise into European quarter-finals

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sophie Ingle celebrates the opening goal with her team-mates
Chelsea beat Vllaznia 8-0 when the sides met in London in October

Chelsea claimed a quarter-final spot in the Women's Champions League with ease after beating Vllaznia in Albania in their penultimate group match.

Emma Hayes' side remain unbeaten in the competition and lead Group A with a game to go.

Wales midfielder Sophie Ingle put Chelsea 1-0 up after 12 minutes.

Fran Kirby made it 2-0 shortly afterwards, before Katerina Svitkova and Maren Mjelde, with a penalty, scored late on.

The Blues have made light work of their progression to the knockout stages despite being drawn in a tricky group alongside Spanish side Real Madrid and French two-time finalists Paris St-Germain.

They were guaranteed qualification with a draw - and could still have progressed in defeat depending on results elsewhere.

But the already eliminated Albanian side were no match for Chelsea on a wet evening at the Loro Borici Stadium, despite plenty of endeavour from the hosts.

Ingle, wearing the armband after Hayes made six changes to the starting XI, was heavily involved in the first half, dictating play and scoring a fine goal when she slotted in Guro Reiten's deflected cut-back.

Chelsea's lead was quickly doubled when Jelena Cankovic acted quickly as Vllaznia were slow to react to a free-kick, sliding in for Kirby, who placed it into the far corner.

The Blues' defence was rarely tested, and chances continued to fall their way as Hayes made further changes after the break.

Striker Sam Kerr had a goal ruled out for offside in the second half before the lead was eventually extended when substitute Svitkova flicked in a third, and Mjelde scored from the penalty spot in added time.

Chelsea won 8-0 when they faced Vllaznia at Kingsmeadow but with the job done within 20 minutes, the WSL champions understandably took their foot off the gas.

They go into their final group match against PSG next Thursday knowing their spot in the last eight is already secure - in what is proving a much smoother campaign than last season, where they crashed out in the group stages.

Chelsea join WSL rivals Arsenal in the quarter-finals after they secured qualification on Thursday evening despite a narrow defeat by holders Lyon.

Line-ups

Vllaznia Femra

Formation 4-5-1

  • 33Williams-Mosier
  • 30PopovicBooked at 44minsSubstituted forDavidsonat 45'minutes
  • 19GjergjiBooked at 25mins
  • 6Maliqi
  • 16Gjini
  • 10RamadaniSubstituted forVuksaniat 89'minutes
  • 14Franja
  • 17Lufo
  • 8CavanaughSubstituted forKodraat 81'minutes
  • 11Doçi
  • 7ShalaSubstituted forBorciat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Raxhimi
  • 2Vuksani
  • 3Curraj
  • 4Davidson
  • 12Rexhepi
  • 13Piranaj
  • 15Berisha
  • 18Borci
  • 21Kodra
  • 24Saranovic
  • 25Panayiotou
  • 31Baska

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Musovic
  • 15Périsset
  • 26BuchananSubstituted forMjeldeat 64'minutes
  • 3Nouwen
  • 21CharlesSubstituted forCarterat 75'minutes
  • 17Fleming
  • 5IngleSubstituted forJamesat 65'minutes
  • 28Cankovic
  • 14KirbySubstituted forRytting Kanerydat 75'minutes
  • 20Kerr
  • 11ReitenSubstituted forSvitkováat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Bright
  • 7Carter
  • 9England
  • 10James
  • 13Svitková
  • 16Eriksson
  • 18Mjelde
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 30Berger
  • 32Orman
Referee:
Karoline Wacker

Match Stats

Home TeamVllaznia FemraAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home19%
Away81%
Shots
Home2
Away20
Shots on Target
Home0
Away10
Corners
Home1
Away18
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Vllaznia Femra 0, Chelsea Women 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Vllaznia Femra 0, Chelsea Women 4.

  3. Post update

    Goal! Vllaznia Femra 0, Chelsea Women 4. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Sara Maliqi (Vllaznia Femra) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Vllaznia Femra. Suzane Vuksani replaces Rrezona Ramadani.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Vllaznia Femra 0, Chelsea Women 3. Katerina Svitková (Chelsea Women) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Luçije Gjini.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ève Périsset with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Sara Maliqi.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Sara Maliqi.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Vllaznia Femra. Arlinda Kodra replaces Meghan Cavanaugh.

  13. Post update

    Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Megi Doçi (Vllaznia Femra).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ève Périsset.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Vllaznia Femra. Rrezona Ramadani tries a through ball, but Ezmiralda Franja is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jelena Cankovic (Chelsea Women).

  18. Post update

    Ezmiralda Franja (Vllaznia Femra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd replaces Fran Kirby.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jess Carter replaces Niamh Charles.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women54101611513
2Paris Saint-Germain Féminines5311101910
3Real Madrid Femenino512234-15
4Vllaznia Femra5005023-230

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies5320113811
2Roma Femminile531198110
3St. Pölten Women5113510-54
4Slavia Prague Women502315-42

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women5311104610
2Lyon Féminines5311106410
3Juventus Femminile52219368
4Zürich Women5005117-160

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino54012361712
2FC Bayern München Ladies5401127512
3Benfica Women5203819-116
4Rosengård Women5005314-110
View full Women's Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport