Vllaznia Femra v Chelsea Women

Foul by Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women).
Line-ups
Vllaznia Femra
Formation 4-5-1
- 33Williams-Mosier
- 30Popovic
- 19GjergjiBooked at 25mins
- 6Maliqi
- 16Gjini
- 10Ramadani
- 14Franja
- 17Lufo
- 8Cavanaugh
- 11Doçi
- 7Shala
Substitutes
- 1Raxhimi
- 2Vuksani
- 3Curraj
- 4Davidson
- 12Rexhepi
- 13Piranaj
- 15Berisha
- 18Borci
- 21Kodra
- 24Saranovic
- 25Panayiotou
- 31Baska
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Musovic
- 15Périsset
- 26Buchanan
- 3Nouwen
- 21Charles
- 17Fleming
- 5Ingle
- 28Cankovic
- 14Kirby
- 20Kerr
- 11Reiten
Substitutes
- 4Bright
- 7Carter
- 9England
- 10James
- 13Svitková
- 16Eriksson
- 18Mjelde
- 19Rytting Kaneryd
- 22Cuthbert
- 30Berger
- 32Orman
- Referee:
- Karoline Wacker
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home19%
- Away81%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Aleksandra Popovic (Vllaznia Femra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Aniek Nouwen (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Aniek Nouwen (Chelsea Women) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ève Périsset with a cross.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Esi Lufo.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Luçije Gjini.
Jelena Cankovic (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ezmiralda Franja (Vllaznia Femra).
Booking
Matilda Gjergji (Vllaznia Femra) is shown the yellow card.
Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ezmiralda Franja (Vllaznia Femra).
Offside, Chelsea Women. Jelena Cankovic tries a through ball, but Guro Reiten is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Vllaznia Femra 0, Chelsea Women 2. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic following a set piece situation.
Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ezmiralda Franja (Vllaznia Femra).
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Kaylin Williams-Mosier.
Attempt saved. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Kerr with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Megi Doçi (Vllaznia Femra) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Meghan Cavanaugh.
Attempt blocked. Jelena Cankovic (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Matilda Gjergji.