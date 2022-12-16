Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group A
Vllaznia FemraVllaznia Femra0Chelsea WomenChelsea Women2

Vllaznia Femra v Chelsea Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Vllaznia Femra

Formation 4-5-1

  • 33Williams-Mosier
  • 30Popovic
  • 19GjergjiBooked at 25mins
  • 6Maliqi
  • 16Gjini
  • 10Ramadani
  • 14Franja
  • 17Lufo
  • 8Cavanaugh
  • 11Doçi
  • 7Shala

Substitutes

  • 1Raxhimi
  • 2Vuksani
  • 3Curraj
  • 4Davidson
  • 12Rexhepi
  • 13Piranaj
  • 15Berisha
  • 18Borci
  • 21Kodra
  • 24Saranovic
  • 25Panayiotou
  • 31Baska

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Musovic
  • 15Périsset
  • 26Buchanan
  • 3Nouwen
  • 21Charles
  • 17Fleming
  • 5Ingle
  • 28Cankovic
  • 14Kirby
  • 20Kerr
  • 11Reiten

Substitutes

  • 4Bright
  • 7Carter
  • 9England
  • 10James
  • 13Svitková
  • 16Eriksson
  • 18Mjelde
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 30Berger
  • 32Orman
Referee:
Karoline Wacker

Match Stats

Home TeamVllaznia FemraAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home19%
Away81%
Shots
Home1
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away8
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women).

  2. Post update

    Aleksandra Popovic (Vllaznia Femra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aniek Nouwen (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic with a headed pass.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aniek Nouwen (Chelsea Women) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ève Périsset with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Esi Lufo.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Luçije Gjini.

  7. Post update

    Jelena Cankovic (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ezmiralda Franja (Vllaznia Femra).

  9. Booking

    Matilda Gjergji (Vllaznia Femra) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ezmiralda Franja (Vllaznia Femra).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Jelena Cankovic tries a through ball, but Guro Reiten is caught offside.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Vllaznia Femra 0, Chelsea Women 2. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic following a set piece situation.

  14. Post update

    Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ezmiralda Franja (Vllaznia Femra).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Kaylin Williams-Mosier.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Kerr with a headed pass.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Megi Doçi (Vllaznia Femra) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Meghan Cavanaugh.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jelena Cankovic (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Matilda Gjergji.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 16th December 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women54101411313
2Paris Saint-Germain Féminines42119187
3Real Madrid Femenino41213305
4Vllaznia Femra5005021-210

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies4310113810
2Roma Femminile52218808
3St. Pölten Women512259-45
4Slavia Prague Women401315-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women5311104610
2Lyon Féminines5311106410
3Juventus Femminile52219368
4Zürich Women5005117-160

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino54012361712
2FC Bayern München Ladies5401127512
3Benfica Women5203819-116
4Rosengård Women5005314-110
View full Women's Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport