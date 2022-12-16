John Sim and his board say some work to the stadium has been deferred

Raith Rovers are calling on prospective investors to provide money and ideas to the Championship club to avoid a reduction in their football operations.

A statement highlighted that since the club was taken over in 2005 its "average operating loss has been around £150,000 a season", though a debt of about £500,000 had been paid off.

BBC Scotland has learned that in recent weeks there has been interest in buying Rovers from overseas investors but no firm offer has been tabled for the Kirkcaldy club.

Majority shareholder John Sim is based in Thailand but returned to Fife this week and is expected to be at Stark's Park for Saturday's home match against Arbroath.

The club statement says that the target has always been to break even but that had become ever more challenging in the current economic climate.

It points to "significant investments" having been made to the playing surface, stadium maintenance, new floodlights, lounges and a community cafe.

However, the statement warns of "significant deferred stadium maintenance which must be dealt with".

In a call to potential investors, the club says: "Unfortunately in Scottish football the most successful clubs get most and there is little attempt to increase competition by spreading funds more equitably.

"The choice is clear: either scale back football operations to the breakeven position envisioned in 2005 and/or seek further ways to change the economic business model by bringing in outside investors with funds and expertise.

"It is important that any individual/group coming in understands the importance of the club and the Community Foundation to the Kirkcaldy/Glenrothes area and has the long-term best interests of the club and Community Foundation at heart."