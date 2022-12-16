Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The players say their campaign is about parity with the men's national team

Scotland women's national football team are taking legal action against the Scottish FA in a fight over equal pay and conditions after talks broke down.

The squad, led by captain Rachel Corsie, are now ready to take their case to an employment tribunal.

The players consider there to be disparities between their treatment and that of their male counterparts.

"This is about all professional footballers being treated equally," Aston Villa defender Corsie said.

"After years of iniquity, disrespect, and in some cases abuse, we have a historic opportunity to advance equal pay and to promote equality for women and girls in football.

"This campaign is about parity, and we'll be seeking to engage with the Scottish Football Association, the fans, and everyone in Scotland's football community to deliver this long overdue change."

The move comes after a landmark case won by the US women's national team earlier this year where they secured a pay-out of more than £17m. The Scottish FA has been approached for comment.

The Scottish women's national team want the SFA to match the actions of the Football Association of Ireland, which pays the same match appearance fee to its male and female players.

Corsie, 33, first represented the full Scotland team in March 2009 and has amassed 137 caps.

More to follow.