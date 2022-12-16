Josh Kay: Barrow midfielder given six-match ban for 'sexual orientation' abuse
Last updated on .From the section Barrow
Barrow's Josh Kay has been banned for six matches for verbal abuse containing a "reference to sexual orientation".
It followed Barrow's 2-0 home defeat by Leyton Orient on 24 September when Kay was sent off in the 87th minute.
The 26-year-old denied a charge of using offensive, abusive and insulting language but was found guilty.
A disciplinary panel ruled it was an "aggravated breach" of the rules and also fined Kay £1,050, while he must attend a mandatory education programme.
He has already served two matches of his ban and, barring any weather-related postponements, should be available again for Barrow's League Two game at Mansfield on 7 January.
"The club has followed its own internal disciplinary procedures, and alongside this, is already working with Josh on education programmes," said a Barrow statement.