Sam Cosgrove's last goal came against Charlton Athletic in the EFL Trophy last month

Sam Cosgrove says he would be "delighted" to stay at Plymouth Argyle for the rest of his loan spell.

The 26-year-old Birmingham City striker agreed a season-long loan at Home Park on transfer deadline day in September.

He has gone on to score six times in 21 appearances for the Pilgrims - his best return since the 2019-20 season.

"I'm really enjoying it, probably the most I've been enjoying my football in the past couple of years I think," he told BBC Radio Devon.

"There's a real family feeling around the club, results on the pitch are helping, and hopefully I'll be scoring more goals again, so I am really, really enjoying it down here."

Cosgrove moved to Birmingham City in January 2021 after a prolific spell at Aberdeen, but failed to find the net in 12 games for the Blues.

He spent last season on loan - first at Shrewsbury Town before being recalled after Christmas and moving to AFC Wimbledon in late January.

"I have frequent contact with the loans manager at Birmingham and everything's positive," Cosgrove added.

"I don't think anything's going to be happening in January, but we'll see and you know how quickly things can change in football."

He added: "I'm still a Birmingham player, I'm still contracted to them, and I'm still contracted to them next season, so my immediate future after this season will be with Birmingham, so it's important to have that contact.

"But to be fair, right now I am just fully focused on playing for Plymouth Argyle and scoring as many goals as I can."

Argyle, one point behind League One leaders Ipswich Town, host bottom-of-the-table Morecambe on Saturday.