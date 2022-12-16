EFL: Northampton v Carlisle & Tranmere v Crawley postponed due to frozen pitches
Last updated on .From the section Football
Frozen pitches - following snow and icy weather - have seen two of Saturday's games postponed in League Two.
Northampton Town have rescheduled their home fixture with Carlisle United for Tuesday because of the surface at Sixfields.
Tranmere Rovers have also called off the visit of Crawley Town to Prenton Park.
Rovers had put covers down but below-freezing temperatures made their turf unplayable at Friday's inspection.
No new date has yet been given for that fixture to be played.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment