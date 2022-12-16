Last updated on .From the section Football

Busquets (right) helped Spain win the Euros and World Cup during his time as an international

Spanish World Cup winner Sergio Busquets has announced his retirement from international football.

"After almost 15 years and 143 matches, the moment has arrived to bid farewell to the national team," he wrote on his social media platforms. external-link

"It has been an honour to represent my national team and help lift it higher."

Busquets is the last of the revered Barcelona Spanish midfield trio - along with Andres Iniesta and Xavi - to announce his retirement from international football.

The Barcelona player made his Spain debut on 1 April, 2009 in a World Cup qualifier against Turkey and went on to feature at four World Cups and three European Championships.

His entire playing career has been spent with Barcelona, for whom he has played nearly 700 times, winning multiple trophies, including eight La Liga titles and the Champions League on three occasions.