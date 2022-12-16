Close menu

World Cup 2022: Fifa to reconsider format of 2026 World Cup after 'best ever' tournament

From the section World Cup

Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December

Fifa is to reconsider the format of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, says president Gianni Infantino.

The teams will increase from 32 to 48 for the competition and were set to be divided into 16 groups of three, with the top two progressing to the last 32.

Infantino said that would be looked at after the "success" of the four-team groups at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"Here the groups of four have been absolutely incredible," said Infantino.

"Until the last minute of the last match you would not know who goes through.

"We have to revisit or at least re-discuss the format. This is something that will certainly be on the agenda in the next meeting."

The group stages in Qatar included some exciting final games as countries tried to secure a top-two place to qualify for the last 16.

The four-team group format, with the top two going through to the knockout stages, has been used since the men's World Cup expanded to 32 teams in 1998.

Legacy of World Cups are short-lived - Lineker

The best World Cup ever - Infantino

Infantino was speaking at a news conference in Qatar after attending a Fifa council meeting.

With the third-place play-off and final to go, he said 3.27 million spectators had attended the games compared with an overall 3.3 million at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"Thanks to everyone involved, Qatar, all the volunteers to make this the best World Cup ever," said Infantino.

"Matches have been played without incidents. It has been a very joyful atmosphere.

"There is something happening when we talk about football becoming truly global, with an African team [Morocco] reaching the semi-final for the first time.

"We also had a woman [Stephanie Frappart] referee a match for the first time.

"It has been an incredible success, approaching five billion in terms of viewing figures. The fans meeting the Arab world, it has been very important for the future of all of us."

A number of European nations planned to wear a OneLove armband during matches to promote diversity and inclusion but did not do so because of possible sanctions from world football governing body Fifa.

Germany manager Hansi Flick said his players covered their mouths during the team photograph before their World Cup opener against Japan "to convey the message that Fifa is silencing" teams.

"When it comes to regulations, prohibitions, it is not about prohibiting, it is about respecting regulations," said Infantino.

"Everyone is free to express beliefs as long as it is done in a respectful way but when it comes to the field of play, you need to respect and protect football.

"There are 211 football teams, not heads of state, and their fans want to come and enjoy football. This is what we are here for. I believe we are defending values, defending human rights, defending rights of everyone in Fifa, in the World Cup.

"But I also believe these fans who come to the stadium and all those billions watching on TV maybe - and we should think about that - they feel everyone has their own problems, they just want to spend 90 minutes without having to think about anything else than just enjoying a little moment of pleasure, joy or emotion."

'A legacy of exploitation and shame'

Qatar's treatment of migrant workers, along with its stance on same-sex relationships and its human rights record, were among the main controversies overshadowing the build-up to the World Cup.

The chief executive of the Qatar World Cup was criticised by Human Rights Watch for displaying "a callous disregard" when he said "death is a natural part of life" when asked about a migrant worker's death at the tournament.

Human Rights Watch also said the 2022 World Cup was "ending with no commitment from Fifa or Qatari authorities to remedy abuses, including unexplained deaths, that migrant workers suffered to make the tournament possible over the past 12 years".

Human rights organisations and a number of football associations have been asking Fifa to establish a compensation fund for migrant workers and their families, as well as the establishment of a migrant worker centre in Doha.

"Unless Fifa and Qatar provide a remedy for the widescale unaddressed abuses suffered by migrants who prepared and delivered the tournament, they will have chosen to leave behind a legacy of exploitation and shame." said Rothna Begum, senior researcher at Human Rights Watch.

Infantino said: "For us every loss of life is a tragedy and whatever we could do to change the legislation to protect the situation of the workers, we did it and it happened. Whatever we can still do for the future, we are doing it.

"We want to bring this experience into the future and make sure we can help and leverage the World Cup and spotlights on it to make lives of people and their family a bit better."

Comments

Join the conversation

284 comments

  • Comment posted by Slippery, today at 14:09

    Groups of 3 would be awful, and 48 teams is far too many.

    • Reply posted by unification, today at 14:13

      unification replied:
      Groups of 3 were used for the second stage in 1978 and 1982.

      There was a reason they were binned.

      As with everything with FIFA money is more important than tournament aesthetics. More matches = more money.

  • Comment posted by taylor01pe, today at 14:11

    "best world cup ever'. Is the baby faced guy even on the same planet as the rest of the world. It's been plagued by issues from start to finish and only saved by some incredible footballers who have done their best to overcome FIFA's blunders, mishaps and ill chosen words. Should never have been in Qatar in the first place. What and embarrassment Infantino is. He'll probably get a bonus this year.

    • Reply posted by Shaandaar service, today at 14:27

      Shaandaar service replied:
      So Russia hosting it was not a big deal, but Qatar is?

  • Comment posted by F1Hertz, today at 14:12

    'Best World Cup Ever'. Did Donald Trump do this headline?

    • Reply posted by iamatractorboy, today at 14:33

      iamatractorboy replied:
      A Qatari, he came up to me, tears streaming down his face, he said "Sir, this is the Best World Cup Ever, oh and the 2020 election was fraudulent." Not many people know that.

  • Comment posted by Craig, today at 14:18

    All the respectable nations need to leave FIFA and start their own competition run by a not-for-profit organisation. FIFA has had their day.

    • Reply posted by conan the librarian, today at 14:20

      conan the librarian replied:
      well said

  • Comment posted by kitwe, today at 14:09

    48 is a ridiculous idea. 32 is just right. halves at every round, makes sense and is easy to follow.

    • Reply posted by Shaandaar service, today at 14:27

      Shaandaar service replied:
      Yes...and that's exactly why he said they will reconsider their initial 48 team idea after the success of this World Cup

  • Comment posted by tommybrusher, today at 14:08

    “This gravy train can be extended and here’s how we will do it”

    • Reply posted by John English , today at 14:39

      John English replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Killer, today at 14:24

    Best by what metric?? Worker deaths, empty stadiums, FIFA politics, £200bn on redundant stadiums, rants at the press, or simply disappearance of corruption ££££

    • Reply posted by Puckshark, today at 14:27

      Puckshark replied:
      Not to mention, no beer!!!!

  • Comment posted by big al, today at 14:14

    Infantino, more like infantile. Every statement sounds sillier and sillier.

    • Reply posted by Pabs, today at 14:47

      Pabs replied:
      Today I am confused

  • Comment posted by Graham, today at 14:17

    Infantino is completely delusional. FIFA is now more morally bankrupt than ever, it's attempts to convince people that football is for everyone, is frankly laughable. The sooner the major European football nations ditch FIFA & UEFA, and start their own corruption free competitions, the better.

    • Reply posted by Genesis, today at 14:26

      Genesis replied:
      Bring in the South Americans too and watch the house of cards that is FIFA authority crumble...

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 14:18

    Can not take this man seriously whatsoever..

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 14:16

    We thought Sceptic Bladder was bad, but the this baby is worse.

  • Comment posted by Kenny Morris, today at 14:21

    Stupid to say it’s the best World Cup ever ,it’s far from it. Some of the games have been really poor quality.

    • Reply posted by blootoofbloo, today at 14:23

      blootoofbloo replied:
      He say owt for a quid

  • Comment posted by SimonP, today at 14:15

    This just proves what all fans know, football at the highest level is run by money people rather than football people.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 14:13

    This was not the best world Cup... It has been as corrupt from the bidding process onwards... Any plan to expand it would cause more problems and destroy any quality.... Infantino needs to resign as he is no better than Blatter or Platini

  • Comment posted by Walkeden, today at 14:22

    I assume whenever Infantino opens his mouth he’s lying … This should be the last ever FIFA World Cup … as FIFA should be disbanded/shut down …etc ..
    And a new honest(if possible in the modern world) should take charge of the game and the WC…
    FIFA has and will continue to do more harm than good to the beautiful game

  • Comment posted by kebin, today at 14:18

    Probably the greatest for his offshore bank accounts money sleaze go hand in hand with this lot return football to the people not slimeballs !!

  • Comment posted by white riot, today at 14:21

    FIFA will change anything if it makes more money

    • Reply posted by Jim, today at 14:28

      Jim replied:
      Yes and will justify it by saying that the big countries are selfish.

  • Comment posted by buryfcmdh, today at 14:14

    Fifa needs scrapping and have a new governing board that cares about football. 4 teams per group, 8 group, leave it be!

    • Reply posted by blootoofbloo, today at 14:22

      blootoofbloo replied:
      I agree , but as your club knows the EFL are no better.

  • Comment posted by So dew, today at 14:11

    This guy is literally off his rocker.

    • Reply posted by Comrade TWT, today at 14:43

      Comrade TWT replied:
      What do you mean by 'literally off his rocker'? Did he fall from his rocking chair, or perhaps he lost interest in his favourite rock star?

  • Comment posted by RivalFan, today at 14:13

    He's really hamming it up to say Qatar was the best world cup ever. The world cup is always brilliant, no matter where it's held. He clearly has an agenda to enforce a positive image around this one, especially after thousands died building it and it was won by buying votes.

    • Reply posted by dannyg, today at 14:44

      dannyg replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

