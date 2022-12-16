Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Spanish midfielder Alex Gorrin (left) only recently recovered from a serious ACL injury to his other knee

Oxford United midfielder Alex Gorrin faces another long spell out of action after suffering his second serious knee injury in just over a year.

The 29-year-old Spaniard was hurt in training during the week.

"This news is soul destroying. It's hit the players, me and the staff really hard," manager Karl Robinson told BBC Radio Oxford.

"When you see how he did it, he just changed direction, no one was near him. He's already been through so much."

Gorrin missed the second half of last season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and it is believed this latest setback is similar, but affecting his other knee.

The former Sunderland youth and Motherwell player had been used sparingly by the U's so far this campaign.

"I promised him we'd look after him and be there for him 24/7," Robinson added.

"After his first knee injury we know how hard this one is going to be.

"We've got to make sure we support him and do everything in our power to make sure he's ready and raring to go when he does come back to play."

Oxford are 16th in the League One table and travel to third-placed Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Robinson knows it will be a challenge and said: "We're going to be really up against it and we need to be at our ultra best just to get something out of the game.

"We've already picked a team which we think can take the game to them and ask some questions of them - we will be aggressive in our process.

"We've got a self belief in what we are trying to achieve. We are fully focused on the job at hand."