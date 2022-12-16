World Cup 2022: Test your knowledge of Qatar 2022
Last updated on .From the section World Cup
|Fifa World Cup
|Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details
The 2022 World Cup has nearly reached its conclusion - and it has been a memorable tournament.
But how much do you remember? The Question of Sport team have put together a selection of 12 questions to test your knowledge.
Question of Sport returns for a Christmas Special on Thursday, 22 December at 18:30 BST on BBC One.
Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon
Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds