Falkirk v Queen of the South

FalkirkFalkirk19:45Queen of SthQueen of the South
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|17
|10
|6
|1
|25
|10
|15
|36
|2
|FC Edinburgh
|18
|10
|2
|6
|33
|26
|7
|32
|3
|Falkirk
|17
|8
|5
|4
|31
|20
|11
|29
|4
|Montrose
|18
|8
|5
|5
|27
|21
|6
|29
|5
|Alloa
|17
|8
|3
|6
|33
|25
|8
|27
|6
|Airdrieonians
|17
|7
|5
|5
|29
|23
|6
|26
|7
|Queen of Sth
|18
|6
|5
|7
|30
|29
|1
|23
|8
|Kelty Hearts
|18
|7
|2
|9
|19
|26
|-7
|23
|9
|Clyde
|17
|2
|3
|12
|21
|37
|-16
|9
|10
|Peterhead
|17
|1
|4
|12
|10
|41
|-31
|7