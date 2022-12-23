Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County0RangersRangers1

Ross County 0-1 Rangers: Michael Beale happy with 'lack of drama' in third straight win

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Rangers' John Lundstram (left) fires the opening goal
John Lundstram (left) broke the deadlock 10 minutes from half time

Rangers narrowed the gap to Celtic to six points with a one-goal Scottish Premiership win over Ross County - a third in a row under Michael Beale.

John Lundstram's low drive found the net 10 minutes from the break, but there were nervous moments before the midfielder eased some visiting tension.

George Harmon was denied from close range by goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin.

But County rarely threatened thereafter as Rangers ground their way to another three points under their new manager.

"It lacked the drama of the last two games," Beale said. "But I'm absolutely delighted with that.

"We looked a bit tired at times and we weren't as sharp in the final third, but it was pretty comfortable if I'm honest."

Beale stressed that the "most important thing" is that, for a third game running, the visitors head back to Glasgow with a victory - and it again puts the onus back on Celtic to restore their lead as their city rivals host St Johnstone on Saturday.

Rangers had been forced to do without goalkeeper Allan McGregor through illness and Scott Arfield earned a start after the midfielder's double against Aberdeen as Beale shuffled his pack in the busy festive fixtures.

Fashion Sakala was handed the central striking role as Alfredo Morelos was dropped to the bench and the Zambian lashed wastefully wide as Rangers started the more dangerous side.

However, the defensive fragility displayed in Rangers' first two wins under Beale surfaced again as defender Harmon rose at the back post only for his downward header to find the foot of McLaughlin from point-blank range.

Moments later, on-loan Bristol City midfielder Owura Edwards flashed a low drive across the face of goal.

Rangers' confidence looked to have taken a shake, but they were suddenly ahead when Lundstram, handed a start in midfield after recovering from a knock, fired low past goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw from 18 yards.

Laidlaw's legs came to the rescue as he blocked after Sakala slid in from 10 yards shortly after the break.

The precarious nature of the lead had Rangers hearts in mouths as Kazeem Olaigbe burst clear only for the on-loan Southampton midfielder to find the side-netting, while Rabbi Matondo was denied one-on-one by Laidlaw late on.

Player of the match - Adam Devine (Rangers)

Rangers' Adam Devine and Ross County's Owura Edwards
Rangers' Adam Devine (left) was a constant danger for the second game running out of position at left-back

Two sides still searching for answers - analysis

Having had to come from behind to claw their way to 3-2 wins in their two games against Hibernian and Aberdeen, this was yet more evidence that new manager Beale has work to do if he is to quickly turn Rangers into a force capable of truly challenging Celtic for the title.

Without the injured Antonio Colak, who scored a double against County at Ibrox in August, Rangers lack a forward focus and are still searching for someone capable of opening up a tightly-packed defence for whoever leads the line.

County, who drop to second bottom behind Kilmarnock, were unable to match their thrilling 3-3 January draw against Rangers and still have never beaten the Glasgow side in 21 meetings, but they will take heart from keeping the visiting fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.

Limiting Rangers - albeit a side still in transition - to a single goal considering they had found the net 28 times in their previous seven meetings could be viewed as a moral victory by manager Malky Mackay.

Beale will also emphasise the positives - keeping the pressure on Celtic while his side are still struggling to find top form.

What they said

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I was really proud of the players. I knew we had to come out on the front foot and I thought the more we were on the front foot, the better it got, especially in the first half.

"We had the two fabulous chances and we have to be clinical and take them. Overall, to cause Rangers the number of problems we did, gives us heart."

What's next?

County visit Dundee United, while Rangers host Motherwell, both on Wednesday (19:45 GMT).

Player of the match

RandallConnor Randall

with an average of 7.46

Ross County

  1. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    7.46

  2. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    7.14

  3. Squad number6Player nameIacovitti
    Average rating

    7.02

  4. Squad number16Player nameHarmon
    Average rating

    6.82

  5. Squad number15Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    6.79

  6. Squad number7Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    6.68

  7. Squad number22Player nameTillson
    Average rating

    6.67

  8. Squad number10Player nameDhanda
    Average rating

    6.65

  9. Squad number14Player nameLoturi
    Average rating

    6.60

  10. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    6.58

  11. Squad number4Player nameCancola
    Average rating

    6.45

  12. Squad number19Player nameHiwula-Mayifuila
    Average rating

    6.26

  13. Squad number17Player nameOlaigbe
    Average rating

    6.22

  14. Squad number8Player nameCallachan
    Average rating

    5.92

  15. Squad number18Player nameAkio
    Average rating

    5.46

Rangers

  1. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    5.81

  2. Squad number44Player nameDevine
    Average rating

    5.65

  3. Squad number14Player nameKent
    Average rating

    5.36

  4. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    5.36

  5. Squad number26Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    5.31

  6. Squad number37Player nameArfield
    Average rating

    5.28

  7. Squad number71Player nameTillman
    Average rating

    5.27

  8. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    5.24

  9. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    5.21

  10. Squad number18Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    5.20

  11. Squad number33Player nameMcLaughlin
    Average rating

    5.18

  12. Squad number8Player nameJack
    Average rating

    4.97

  13. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    4.65

  14. Squad number17Player nameMatondo
    Average rating

    4.53

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 2Randall
  • 15WatsonBooked at 28mins
  • 6Iacovitti
  • 16Harmon
  • 22TillsonSubstituted forAkioat 85'minutes
  • 14LoturiBooked at 86mins
  • 4CancolaSubstituted forOlaigbeat 62'minutes
  • 7EdwardsSubstituted forCallachanat 75'minutes
  • 26White
  • 10DhandaSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Callachan
  • 9Samuel
  • 11Sims
  • 12Johnson
  • 17Olaigbe
  • 18Akio
  • 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 24Paton
  • 31Eastwood

Rangers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 33McLaughlin
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 26Davies
  • 44Devine
  • 37ArfieldSubstituted forJackat 67'minutes
  • 4LundstramBooked at 37mins
  • 18Kamara
  • 71TillmanSubstituted forMatondoat 67'minutes
  • 30SakalaSubstituted forMorelosat 58'minutes
  • 14Kent

Substitutes

  • 8Jack
  • 17Matondo
  • 19Sands
  • 20Morelos
  • 23Wright
  • 28McCrorie
  • 29McCann
  • 38King
  • 51Lowry
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
6,051

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home6
Away17
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home17
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ross County 0, Rangers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ross County 0, Rangers 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross Callachan (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) left footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the left.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Jack.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Keith Watson.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Devine.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Victor Loturi.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rabbi Matondo.

  10. Booking

    Victor Loturi (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Victor Loturi (Ross County).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila replaces Yan Dhanda.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. William Akio replaces Jordan Tillson.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kazeem Olaigbe (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Iacovitti.

  16. Post update

    Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Connor Randall (Ross County).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Ross Callachan replaces Owura Edwards.

  19. Post update

    Hand ball by Jordan White (Ross County).

  20. Post update

    Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic17160153143948
2Rangers18133241182342
3Aberdeen178183127425
4Hearts167362726124
5St Johnstone177372122-124
6Livingston167271622-623
7St Mirren156361723-621
8Hibernian176292026-620
9Motherwell175392224-218
10Kilmarnock1844101532-1716
11Ross County1843111429-1515
12Dundee Utd1633101731-1412
View full Scottish Premiership table

