John Lundstram (left) broke the deadlock 10 minutes from half time

Rangers narrowed the gap to Celtic to six points with a one-goal Scottish Premiership win over Ross County - a third in a row under Michael Beale.

John Lundstram's low drive found the net 10 minutes from the break, but there were nervous moments before the midfielder eased some visiting tension.

George Harmon was denied from close range by goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin.

But County rarely threatened thereafter as Rangers ground their way to another three points under their new manager.

"It lacked the drama of the last two games," Beale said. "But I'm absolutely delighted with that.

"We looked a bit tired at times and we weren't as sharp in the final third, but it was pretty comfortable if I'm honest."

Beale stressed that the "most important thing" is that, for a third game running, the visitors head back to Glasgow with a victory - and it again puts the onus back on Celtic to restore their lead as their city rivals host St Johnstone on Saturday.

Rangers had been forced to do without goalkeeper Allan McGregor through illness and Scott Arfield earned a start after the midfielder's double against Aberdeen as Beale shuffled his pack in the busy festive fixtures.

Fashion Sakala was handed the central striking role as Alfredo Morelos was dropped to the bench and the Zambian lashed wastefully wide as Rangers started the more dangerous side.

However, the defensive fragility displayed in Rangers' first two wins under Beale surfaced again as defender Harmon rose at the back post only for his downward header to find the foot of McLaughlin from point-blank range.

Moments later, on-loan Bristol City midfielder Owura Edwards flashed a low drive across the face of goal.

Rangers' confidence looked to have taken a shake, but they were suddenly ahead when Lundstram, handed a start in midfield after recovering from a knock, fired low past goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw from 18 yards.

Laidlaw's legs came to the rescue as he blocked after Sakala slid in from 10 yards shortly after the break.

The precarious nature of the lead had Rangers hearts in mouths as Kazeem Olaigbe burst clear only for the on-loan Southampton midfielder to find the side-netting, while Rabbi Matondo was denied one-on-one by Laidlaw late on.

Two sides still searching for answers - analysis

Having had to come from behind to claw their way to 3-2 wins in their two games against Hibernian and Aberdeen, this was yet more evidence that new manager Beale has work to do if he is to quickly turn Rangers into a force capable of truly challenging Celtic for the title.

Without the injured Antonio Colak, who scored a double against County at Ibrox in August, Rangers lack a forward focus and are still searching for someone capable of opening up a tightly-packed defence for whoever leads the line.

County, who drop to second bottom behind Kilmarnock, were unable to match their thrilling 3-3 January draw against Rangers and still have never beaten the Glasgow side in 21 meetings, but they will take heart from keeping the visiting fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.

Limiting Rangers - albeit a side still in transition - to a single goal considering they had found the net 28 times in their previous seven meetings could be viewed as a moral victory by manager Malky Mackay.

Beale will also emphasise the positives - keeping the pressure on Celtic while his side are still struggling to find top form.

What they said

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I was really proud of the players. I knew we had to come out on the front foot and I thought the more we were on the front foot, the better it got, especially in the first half.

"We had the two fabulous chances and we have to be clinical and take them. Overall, to cause Rangers the number of problems we did, gives us heart."

What's next?

County visit Dundee United, while Rangers host Motherwell, both on Wednesday (19:45 GMT).

