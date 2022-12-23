Close menu
Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell2KilmarnockKilmarnock2

Motherwell 2-2 Kilmarnock: 10-man visitors come from two goals down to draw

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Motherwell v Kilmarnock
Liam Polworth's magnificent strike earned Kilmarnock an unlikely point

Two goals in two minutes earned 10-man Kilmarnock a potentially priceless Scottish Premiership point in an astonishing game at Motherwell.

Goals by Kevin van Veen and Callum Slattery looked like giving Motherwell a first home win since August.

That seemed even more certain when Kilmarnock's Alan Power was sent off as the game went into the final quarter for a rash tackle on Paul McGinn.

But McGinn's own goal, then a stunning Liam Polworth strike, snatched a point.

Both sides entered this game in horrendous form - Motherwell at home and Kilmarnock away. The former had lost their last five on the spin at Fir Park, with the visitors still seeking an away victory in the league after nine attempts.

It was Motherwell who started better, shaking off any rust quickly after their extended break - last weekend's home game against Livingston was called off after the stadium was damaged by the bad weather.

Stuart McKinstry had two first-half chances, one well saved by Sam Walker and the other driven inches over the bar. Blair Spittal, too, tested the Kilmarnock defence, but had two back-post efforts desperately blocked.

Instead, it was Van Veen who opened the scoring. Slattery's quick throw allowed Spittal to cut back to the Dutchman, who kneed into the top corner.

It was a well-deserved lead, with Kilmarnock registering just one shot on target in the first half.

The second half started in similar fashion, and it was no surprise when Motherwell doubled their lead.

Van Veen was allowed space to gallop into the box and, although his shot was initially saved by Walker, the rebound was tucked home by Slattery.

Power's red card followed soon after, and the writing seemed to be on the wall. It was a horror challenge that McGinn was lucky to walk away from.

He wasn't so lucky moments later, deflecting Danny Armstrong's cross into his own net.

Then, the bolt from the dark blue, as Liam Polworth whizzed one in from 30 yards to cap off a Christmas miracle for Derek McInnes' side and move them out of the relegation places.

Player of the Match - Callum Slattery (Motherwell)

Callum Slattery
Set up the first with his quick-thinking before a well-deserved second. Was everywhere for Motherwell

Mixed feelings after remarkable contest - analysis

A red card from your club captain rarely becomes a tactical masterstroke, but that's exactly what happened when Power was dismissed.

And maybe he'd done his research. Since the 2013/14 season, Motherwell have won 15, drawn three and lost eight games against 10 men. A grim record.

Hammell will be furious. He talked pre-match about turning performances into points and they threw away the victory from what seemed an unsurmountable position.

McInnes might be a little happier. His side showed the spirit oft associated with one of his sides and make no mistake, they were lucky to get anything from this.

What next?

Motherwell travel to Ibrox on Wednesday, while Kilmarnock host McInnes' old side Aberdeen (both 19:45 GMT).

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 16McGinn
  • 4Lamie
  • 24PenneyBooked at 59mins
  • 8SlatteryBooked at 74mins
  • 27Goss
  • 7SpittalSubstituted forCorneliusat 86'minutes
  • 29Shields
  • 9van Veen
  • 17McKinstrySubstituted forTierneyat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Maguire
  • 13Oxborough
  • 18Cornelius
  • 23Morris
  • 26Tierney
  • 38Miller
  • 47Ross

Kilmarnock

Formation 4-4-2

  • 20Walker
  • 2Mayo
  • 5Taylor
  • 19Wright
  • 33ChriseneSubstituted forStokesat 86'minutes
  • 11ArmstrongSubstituted forAlstonat 78'minutes
  • 4PowerBooked at 68mins
  • 22DonnellySubstituted forMcKenzieat 45'minutes
  • 10JonesSubstituted forRobinsonat 62'minutes
  • 26Doidge
  • 29WalesSubstituted forPolworthat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Hemming
  • 6Stokes
  • 7McKenzie
  • 8Alston
  • 15Murray
  • 16Robinson
  • 21McInroy
  • 25Alebiosu
  • 31Polworth
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
4,861

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home15
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home13
Away1
Fouls
Home15
Away12

