Last updated on .From the section Football

Erling Haaland joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in June

Football clubs spent $622.8m (£512m) on agent fees for men's international transfers in 2022, according to Fifa.

That is a 24.3% increase on 2021's figure, but lower than the record of $654.7m (£538.2m) set in 2019.

Clubs in England spent the most on such fees - $203.2m (£167m) - while Italy were second with a figure of $88.5m (£72.8m).

In women's football, clubs paid $850,000 (£699,000) for agent fees in 2022 - almost double the 2021 amount.

In 2021, the international transfer agent fees in women's football totalled $451,000 (£371,000).

Agents represented women's players in 22.3% of transfers - higher than in men's football where this figure was 15.3%.

Fifa's Intermediaries in International Transfers report also stated there were "isolated cases" of fees for individual transfers in men's football surpassing $10m (£8.2m).