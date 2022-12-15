Close menu

Manchester United cut capacity for Burnley match because of ambulance strike

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Manchester United have reduced Old Trafford's capacity by 12,000 for next Wednesday's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie with Burnley because of an ambulance strike taking place on the same day.

Newcastle and Southampton have already moved their matches to the Tuesday for the same reason.

Manchester United say that option was not open to them for several reasons, including the "unavailability of other key public services and matchday staff over the Christmas period".

The club confirmed West Stand tier two and North Stand tier three will be closed, leaving the tie with a 62,000 capacity.

As the match is a sell-out the club say they will contact those affected and offer refunds.

The game is United's first since the season was paused for the World Cup. Of their contingent who played in Qatar, only Christian Eriksen and Facundo Pellistri are expected to be available.

