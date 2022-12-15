Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Russell Martin took over at Swansea City in August, 2021

Swansea City have begun talks over new deals for defenders Joel Latibeaudiere and Ryan Manning, but Russell Martin admits frustration at the lack of progress.

Martin had previously stated his desire to secure the futures of the duo whose contracts expire at the end of 2022-23.

The head coach confirmed the pair had been offered new terms to stay on.

"At some point there'll have to be a cut-off point where we know if they are staying or not," said Martin.

"As it stands, the players aren't agreeing to sign contracts at this moment in time.

"There's been offers of contracts it's just sometimes these things take longer than you'd like them to.

"We'll wait and see. There will be a time when I can come in and say 'they're not signing' or that they are, which will be great news.

"In the meantime there's been contracts offered and the negotiations continue."

Latibeaudiere, 22, and 26-year-old Republic of Ireland international Manning arrived at Swansea.Com Stadium in October 2020 and have become key first-team figures.

Martin has been keen to reach agreements, but, speaking ahead of Saturday's Championship trip to Coventry City, said: "I'm never a fan of leaving players until the last years of their contracts, for this reason, so it's a bit frustrating for us."

Martin did admit that talks over transfer window plans were held during a rare visit of one of Swansea's majority shareholders, Jason Levien, for last weekend's Championship return.

However, the 36-year-old former Scotland international said his own future was not a priority in meetings following the 1-0 home defeat by Norwich City.

Martin has been linked with vacancies elsewhere during the current campaign, although has expressed his eagerness to stay in south Wales beyond the 18-months left to run on his current contract.

"We're having initial discussions, they would like to have a chat, Jason [Levien], (shareholder and director) Jake [Silverstein] and the guys, and we'd love to have that chat as well, but it's all about timing."

On January transfer window plans, he added: "We have real clarity in what we feel we need to improve us and also we have real belief that we have the full support of [the owners].

"We've got real confidence that they'll help us out in January and hopefully improve the squad."

Michael Obafemi, a transfer target for promotion-chasing Burnley in the last window, is still a doubt for the weekend despite returning to training following an injury picked up during international duty for the Republic of Ireland.