Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

One of the weekend's top-flight games has already been played while another has been postponed, leaving four to play on Saturday.

Rangers defeated Hibernian 3-2 on Thursday and Motherwell v St Mirren has been called off following weather damage at Fir Park.

Here's the team news, stats and selectors for Saturday's games...

Aberdeen v Celtic (Sat, 12:30 GMT)

Callum Roberts is Aberdeen's only absentee, with the forward expected back in a few weeks' time.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor and defender Carl Starfelt have recovered from injury and could feature. USA defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and Japan forward Daizen Maeda are available following World Cup duty but Croatia right-back Josip Juranovic is still in Qatar, though is nursing an injury not considered serious. James McCarthy and Stephen Welsh remain out.

Did you know? Aberdeen are winless in their past 18 meetings with Celtic, who are unbeaten in their past 12 league visits to Pittodrie.

Heart of Midlothian v Kilmarnock (15:00)

Hearts' Australia defender Kye Rowles is serving a ban.

Kilmarnock are without suspended Kyle Lafferty but fellow forward Scott Robinson could return following an 11-month injury absence.

Did you know? Hearts are winless in their past five Scottish Premiership games against Kilmarnock, who have won their past four league visits to Tynecastle.

Livingston v Dundee United

Defender Tom Parkes remains unavailable for Livingston and is around six weeks away from a return while new midfield signing Steven Bradley will not be eligible until January.

Attacker Peter Pawlett is Dundee United's only absentee, with Australia defender Aziz Behich and Wales midfielder Dylan Levitt having returned from World Cup duty.

Did you know? Livingston have won each of their past three league meetings with Dundee United, who have lost four of their past five top-flight away games at Livingston.

Ross County v St Johnstone

Ross County have Jack Baldwin, Connor Randall and Alex Samuel back from injury while Ross Callachan and Ben Purrington are nearing returns.

Saints are without Melker Hallberg and Alex Mitchell through suspension. Callum Booth is back in contention after being sidelined all season with an Achilles injury. Chris Kane is still out as he battles back from a long-term knee injury.

Did you know? Ross County have only lost one of their past 11 Scottish Premiership meetings with St Johnstone, who are winless in their past six league visits to Dingwall.

