Hearts' European campaign earns the club about £3m profit

By Brian McLauchlinBBC Scotland

Tynecastle main stand
Hearts plan to open a hotel within the main stand at Tynecastle

Hearts made about £3m profit from this season's European campaign.

Chairperson Ann Budge told shareholders at the club's annual meeting they earned about £5m by participating in Europe, but costs were around £2m.

Having lost to Zurich in Europa League qualifying, Hearts dropped into the Europa Conference League and played Latvian side Riga FS, Italians Fiorentina and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Hearts won their games against Riga FS but lost the other four group matches.

In terms of stadium development, Budge said plans are well under way to build a hotel within the main stand at Tynecastle.

