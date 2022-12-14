Last updated on .From the section Football

Bolton sealed their place in the last eight of the Papa Johns Trophy after beating Manchester United's U21s 4-0

Bolton Wanderers will take on 2019 winners and League One rivals Portsmouth in the Papa Johns Trophy quarter-finals.

Wanderers beat Manchester United Under-21s 4-0 on Tuesday, with Pompey sealing their place by beating Stevenage.

Bristol Rovers will take on either Plymouth or AFC Wimbledon, with Cheltenham playing the winner of Salford City's tie against Port Vale.

Lincoln City's game against Accrington completes the quarter-final line-up.

Salford host Port Vale next week, with AFC Wimbledon travelling to Plymouth after their games on Tuesday were postponed due to frozen pitches.

The final three Premier League academy sides in the EFL Trophy were all knocked out ahead of the quarter-final stage.

The last-eight ties will be played in the week commencing 9 January.

Papa Johns Trophy quarter-final draw

Bolton Wanderers v Portsmouth

Bristol Rovers v Plymouth Argyle or AFC Wimbledon

Lincoln City v Accrington Stanley

Cheltenham Town v Salford City or Port Vale