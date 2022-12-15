Josh Key has played more games than any other outfield player for Exeter City in League One this season

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell says he will be offering highly-rated defender Josh Key a new contract.

The 23-year-old came up through the club's academy ranks and has impressed in various roles in defence and at wing-back this season.

Key - who was reportedly the subject of a bid from Sunderland in 2021 - is out of contract in the summer.

"We have Josh Key until the end of the season, we will be offering Josh Key contracts to stay," Caldwell said.

"He's a huge part of what we want to do, but I understand the game I understand there'll be people watching Josh Key every single week and see his quality, as I do.

"But we're in no need to sell him and I'm delighted to be working with him and trying to help him to make him better.

"I think he's going to have an amazing career and hopefully, in the short term at least, it's spent here."

Key has played 126 games in all competitions for the Grecians since his debut as an 18-year-old just over four years ago and helped the club win promotion to League One last season.

Having been used initially as a right wing-back, injuries and tactical changes have seen Key play at right-back and as part of a central defensive trio this season.

"I'm always someone who wants to do the best I can, but also enjoy myself, and I think for me if I look too far ahead in the future I can't focus on the present," Key told BBC Sport when asked about his plans for the future.

"I don't really like thinking too far ahead and I just want to enjoy the moment, whether that means in the next couple of years I'm here at Exeter and we're in the Championship, or I'm somewhere else and playing in the Championship or wherever.

"As much as I love Exeter and it's my home, sometimes you do have to think of yourself as a player because it is a short career, but I'd love to play at Exeter in the Championship, I think that's our aim as the next step.

"I like to challenge myself. I'm not really sure what that is in the next few years, but if it's with Exeter I'd be absolutely delighted, if it's somewhere else then I'll always have Exeter in my heart. "