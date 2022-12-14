Mickel Miller's Plymouth Argyle career has been dogged by injury

Plymouth Argyle defender Mickel Miller has been ruled out for around six weeks with a hamstring injury.

The 27-year-old had only returned to action in mid-November after missing the first four months of the campaign because of a pre-season thigh injury.

The summer signing was making his first Argyle league start when he was hurt.

"It's something we're disappointed about because he was coming back again and looking ft and sharp," Argyle boss Steven Schumacher told BBC Radio Devon.

It is the latest injury blow to Schumacher's squad which has seen Brendan Galloway, Conor Grant, Danny Mayor, Finn Azaz and James Bolton miss large chunks of the season.

Miller, who joined from Rotherham United in the summer, finally made his league debut as a substitute in the 2-2 draw at Burton Albion on 19 November and played the first 45 minutes of the Papa John's Trophy win over Charlton three days later.

Having come on for the final 15 minutes of the 2-0 loss at home to Port Vale, he was handed his full league debut for the club against Cambridge United on Saturday.

"He was aware of his hamstring tightening up as he was sprinting towards the end of the first half," Schumacher added.

"We don't want those types of injuries, but sometimes they're unavoidable.

"He went for a scan on Monday and the diagnosis was he could be between four and six weeks out, which is a bit of a blow because he was just getting himself back in contention.

"You do the best you can in your rehab programme to try and prepare your body to play to the levels it can do, and then you just need a little bit of luck that something doesn't ping on you when you don't want it to.

"It's frustrating, but it's part and parcel of football and you've just got to try and get over it and get back as fit as possible as soon as you can."