Last updated on .From the section European Football

Marí joined Italian side Monza on a season-long loan from Arsenal in August

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has returned to training with his loan club Monza two months after being stabbed in an Italian supermarket.

The 29-year-old had surgery to reconstruct two injured muscles in his back at Milan's Niguarda hospital.

Following the stabbing Mari, who joined Arsenal from Brazilian side Flamengo in January 2020, said he felt "lucky" to have escaped life-threatening injuries.

The defender tweeted saying: "Back with the team. Step by step."

Supermarket employee Luis Fernando Ruggieri, 47, died in the incident in Milan in October. Another employee was left injured along with four customers, including Mari.

Mari played 19 times for the Gunners before joining Udinese on loan at the start of the year. He was then loaned to newly promoted Monza in August.