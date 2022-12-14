Joel Nouble: Livingston striker will not leave in January, says David Martindale
Livingston manager David Martindale says striker Joel Nouble will not be leaving the club during the January transfer window.
Martindale revealed the club have initiated a clause in the player's contract that extends his deal by a further 12 months to 2024.
But the manager expects interest in the forward, 26, in the summer.
"I spoke to the big man yesterday. Joel's not going anywhere in January," said Martindale.
"If somebody wants to bid for him, it'll need to be outrageous. He's been fantastic for us. I see Joel's future being elsewhere in the summer. I'd be surprised if I don't get some interest in the summer."
Nouble has scored three goals in 20 appearances this season and offers Martindale versatility in attack.
"I would be doing Livingston a dis-service, I would be doing the players in that changing room a dis-service if I was to allow Joel Nouble to leave this building," Martindale said.
"Collectively we've got ambitions this year and Joel plays a huge part in that. He's a very, very important player to us."
