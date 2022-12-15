Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers manager Michael Beale praised Hibernian scorer Ryan Porteous following the Ibrox side's 3-2 win but says the Scotland defender has not emerged as a transfer target for next season. (Sun) external-link

Porteous says "it was a very difficult decision" to turn down a new contract at Hibs but feels it is time to get out of his "comfort zone". (Express) external-link

Hibs head coach Lee Johnson believes Porteous "did extremely well" in a midfield role against Rangers.(Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Meanwhile, Rangers are keen on a £500,000 move for Angolan midfielder Benedito Mambuene Mukendi, who is currently with Trofense in Portugal. (Sun) external-link

Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz will not return until 2023, with the defender around halfway through his 12-week recovery from a hamstring injury. (Record) external-link

A 10% portion of any transfer fee Celtic receive for right-back Josip Juranovic will go to the Croatia international's former club Legia Warsaw. (Sun) external-link

Hearts' Australia defender Kye Rowles will only be leaving the club for "mind-boggling" money, says chief executive Andrew McKinlay. (Record) external-link

The Tynecastle club aim to recruit up to three players next month and remain interested in bringing Callum Paterson back to Edinburgh. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link