Italian club Torino have made the first move to sign Celtic's Croatia right-back Josip Juranovic. (Record) external-link

Celtic are being linked with Real Valladolid's 18-year-old right-back Ivan Fresnada. (Sun) external-link

But the Scottish champions are just one of a number of clubs keen on Fresnada, with Everton seemingly leading the chase for his signature. (Record) external-link

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley's musician father will play Glasgow's Garage nightclub next week and is bidding for a Christmas number one. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin believes team spirit and a lack of egos at Pittodrie will be key to success this season. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Having hinted that a senior player will follow defender Leon King in agreeing a new deal, Rangers manager Michael Beale says the senior player in question is not Scottish. (Sun) external-link

Beale wants striker Alfredo Morelos to smile more and believes the Colombian and top scorer Antonio Colak can play together. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Rangers captain James Tavernier reveals manager Beale has instituted a player league table at Ibrox. (Sun) external-link

Tavernier suffered with a knee knock in the first half of the season but did not consider a spell on the sidelines. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian midfielder Kyle Magennis has a point to prove against Rangers at Ibrox on Thursday, having sustained a serious knee injury at the stadium three years ago. (Record) external-link

Magennis wants to confound his doubters. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Heart of Midlothian will be without Australia internationals Nathaniel Atkinson, Cammy Devlin and Kye Rowles as well as Stephen Humphrys and Peter Haring against Kilmarnock this weekend. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Former Dundee United midfielder Michael O'Neill believes head coach Liam Fox needs time to steer the club out of relegation trouble. (Courier - subscription required) external-link