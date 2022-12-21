Close menu
EFL Cup - Fourth Round
Man CityManchester City3LiverpoolLiverpool2

Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool: Man City reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

From the section League Cup

Nathan Ake celebrates his goal for Manchester City
Nathan Ake was one of 16 Manchester City players selected to represent their countries at the World Cup

Manchester City emerged victorious in a Carabao Cup thriller at Etihad Stadium as Nathan Ake's first goal since April eventually saw off the challenge of holders Liverpool.

City led three times and, on the first two occasions, they were pegged back. On the second occasion, it took Mohamed Salah only one minute to restore parity after Riyad Mahrez had cut inside off Rodri's brilliant crossfield pass and found the bottom corner.

But, just as he had done for Erling Haaland's opener - and 24th goal of the season - Kevin de Bruyne delivered a superb far-post cross after 58 minutes, which dropped just over Nat Phillips' head and perfectly for Ake, who nodded home.

City deserved their win, which keeps Pep Guardiola on track for his fifth triumph in this competition, which would make him the most successful manager in its history.

However, Liverpool - for whom Fabio Carvalho had scored a first equaliser midway through the first half - had their chances, with Darwin Nunez three times shooting across the face of goal and wide of the far post when he was positioned to do much better.

Nunez did set up Salah for his goal when he completely outpaced Aymeric Laporte, but there was no third response from the visitors, whose defence of the trophy is at an end.

Haaland back with a bang

The fear for City's rivals building up to the World Cup was that a fully rested Haaland - his country Norway did not qualify for the World Cup - could cause huge damage when the season resumed.

He could have scored within 20 seconds but, after his pace took him away from the Liverpool defence, the 22-year-old sent his effort sailing over both Caoimhin Kelleher and the visitors' goal.

Erling Haaland celebrates his goal for Manchester City
Erling Haaland netted his 24th goal of the season to put Manchester City in front against Liverpool

But Haaland did not have to wait long to score. The surprise was, having set him up for the opener, that De Bruyne then chose to ignore the striker when City countered late in the opening period and instead teed up Ilkay Gundogan, who could not beat Kelleher when he really should have done.

After doing quite a bit of chasing and harrying for little reward after the interval, Guardiola replaced Haaland with Phil Foden 17 minutes before full-time.

In the build-up to the game, Guardiola said he thought the players who have been in Qatar - and City had more than any other Premier League club - would be in better shape than those who missed out because they have been training with intensity.

There is merit in Guardiola's view but as City look to get their Premier League campaign back on track over the holiday period, the suspicion would be that three games in a week will suit Haaland better than many of those who have spent the past month trying to win the World Cup.

Liverpool need to find form quickly

Respective chief executives Ferran Soriano and Billy Hogan sent letters out to fans in the build-up to the game urging calm after the flashpoints that have scarred matches between the north-west heavyweights over the past few years.

One pair of supporters did not heed the message as they engaged in a furious row after one took exception to the other standing up in a corporate area to cheer Liverpool's first equaliser through Carvalho.

Like Liverpool as a whole, Carvalho's season never really got going before the World Cup and his half-time exit does not hint at an immediate upturn in fortunes for the former Fulham man, who had scored for the first time since August.

His replacement, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, has had another injury-ravaged campaign, but the midfielder was pivotal in creating the space that Nunez exploited for Salah's goal.

The interesting thing now will be how Jurgen Klopp pieces his squad together as, having slipped seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham in the Premier League, they really need to find form quickly.

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Ortega
  • 82Lewis
  • 25AkanjiSubstituted forStonesat 61'minutes
  • 14Laporte
  • 6Aké
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 16RodriBooked at 79mins
  • 8GündoganSubstituted forBernardo Silvaat 88'minutes
  • 26Mahrez
  • 9HaalandSubstituted forFodenat 73'minutes
  • 80PalmerSubstituted forGrealishat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Walker
  • 5Stones
  • 7Cancelo
  • 10Grealish
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 21Gómez
  • 33Carson
  • 47Foden
  • 93Robertson

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 62Kelleher
  • 7MilnerSubstituted forPhillipsat 38'minutes
  • 32Matip
  • 2Gomez
  • 26Robertson
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forKeïtaat 70'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 43BajceticBooked at 35minsSubstituted forFabinhoat 45'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 19ElliottSubstituted forHendersonat 57'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 27Núñez
  • 28CarvalhoSubstituted forOxlade-Chamberlainat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Fabinho
  • 8Keïta
  • 13Adrián
  • 14Henderson
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 22Ramsay
  • 47Phillips
  • 50Doak
Referee:
David Coote

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home18
Away7
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 3, Liverpool 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 3, Liverpool 2.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool. Joe Gomez tries a through ball, but Jordan Henderson is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  5. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Stefan Ortega (Manchester City).

  6. Post update

    Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Joe Gomez (Liverpool).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Bernardo Silva replaces Ilkay Gündogan because of an injury.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Booking

    Naby Keïta (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Rico Lewis (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Naby Keïta (Liverpool).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).

  15. Post update

    Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Phil Foden.

  18. Booking

    Fabinho (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Booking

    Rodri (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Rodri (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

741 comments

  • Comment posted by kevh1655, today at 22:00

    Fantastic game of football but why do Sky sports have Carragher commentating when Liverpool are playing, so bias.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 21:56

    As a neutral - fantastic game to restart the season

    • Reply posted by Rudd, today at 22:19

      Rudd replied:
      The season hasn’t stopped. Championship, League One , League Two and below have all been playing for the last month.

  • Comment posted by Chelmsford Blue, today at 21:56

    Well done City, Nunez is awful and his terrible finishing cost Liverpool the game.

    • Reply posted by chranjois, today at 22:12

      chranjois replied:
      Nunez couldn't hit a barn door with a banjo

  • Comment posted by spangle, today at 21:56

    How did that Nunez fella play tonight lad's ?

    • Reply posted by George51uk, today at 22:04

      George51uk replied:
      he's just a sh*t and carrol .... apparently

  • Comment posted by Paul Gilbert, today at 21:56

    Great entertainment. Attacking football by both sides.

    • Reply posted by 40bob, today at 22:00

      40bob replied:
      Liverpool attacked in every sense. kicked lumps out of city all game

  • Comment posted by Nizam, today at 21:58

    So we've not learnt anything from the season break. Still making the same mistakes. 3-2 defeat flatters us. We could have been at the end of a thrashing!

    We will finish mid-table at best in the league.

    • Reply posted by molineux76, today at 22:07

      molineux76 replied:
      You can't be a true Liverpool supporter if you say that

  • Comment posted by beastfromtheeast, today at 21:57

    Well at least liverpools legue cup defence last longer then their last league title defence 😂😂

    • Reply posted by rob12, today at 22:04

      rob12 replied:
      But it didn’t ….🤦

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 21:55

    Liverpool will win nowt with Nunez

    • Reply posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 22:07

      Jack Dominiak replied:
      We'll win nothing with those youngsters 😡

  • Comment posted by Bryan195210, today at 21:59

    Routine win for the champions against medocre opposition.

    • Reply posted by molineux76, today at 22:05

      molineux76 replied:
      Only their first win against the "mediocre opposition" in six games, please explain why

  • Comment posted by hutcho16, today at 21:56

    D Nunez 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by mullen, today at 22:19

      mullen replied:
      sell nunez in
      january

  • Comment posted by Gary, today at 21:58

    City Fantastic, Liverpool complete the opposite , and this is from a Liverpool fan.

    • Reply posted by Tonysly, today at 22:03

      Tonysly replied:
      Of course you are Gary, we all believe you... massive 🛎 end

  • Comment posted by Gadster, today at 21:57

    Carragher ‘ Nunez is Shearer-like’. Huh?
    Fabinho lucky to stay on the pitch for his scissor challenge on Rodri.
    Best team won.

    • Reply posted by chriswvtr, today at 22:03

      chriswvtr replied:
      And Rodri was lucky to stay on the pitch for shoving Fabinho to the floor. Your point?

  • Comment posted by Erl of Manchester, today at 21:58

    Great game, well done both teams for fielding strongest available players. More importantly both had a go at each other.

    Only 24th for the Beast.

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 22:07

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      Shame the fans are having a go at each other off the field. Hope everyone's safe, but I guess it's what we expect from 2 big beer-fuelled northern outfits.

  • Comment posted by Cookiecrumble, today at 21:58

    So did the best striker in the world score - Nunez?
    What, but I was he was better than Haaland!

    • Reply posted by Sheiling, today at 22:19

      Sheiling replied:
      Haaland scored as well............

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 21:56

    That was a drubbing regardless of the score

    • Reply posted by molineux76, today at 22:03

      molineux76 replied:
      You obviously know nothing about football

  • Comment posted by KellogsKeegan, today at 21:56

    Absolutely fantastic game!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:29

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Awesome game, pity one team had to lose.

  • Comment posted by Whitey, today at 22:06

    That's the Quadruple gone then.

    • Reply posted by Arken, today at 22:11

      Arken replied:
      Hey hang on there!
      Citeh fans counted the Charity Shield as part of their quadruple!
      No?
      Just check with Leanne!

  • Comment posted by Wandering Wolf, today at 21:56

    All of England Thanks You Manchester

    • Reply posted by Andy, today at 22:01

      Andy replied:
      Not really

  • Comment posted by Stephen, today at 21:56

    As the saying goes….Anybody but Liverpool!!

    • Reply posted by Superdad, today at 22:04

      Superdad replied:
      You sad 🤡

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 21:58

    Glad to see Liverpool out. Terrible fans again tonight at the stadium.

    • Reply posted by rob12, today at 22:15

      rob12 replied:
      How Don you know you weren’t there…Or are you just going to carry on posting rubbish all night ?….Weird

